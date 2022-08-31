Read full article on original website
Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Tulare County that killed a Sacramento woman.
Bakersfield Now
Police investigating crash in SW Bakersfield, 1 in critical condition
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person is in critical condition after suffering serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Stine Road Monday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Stine Road and Pacheco Road for a report of a crash....
KMPH.com
One woman dead, One woman injured after car overturns off Highway 99 in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 62-year-old woman from West Sacramento was driving in a 2011 Ford northbound on highway 99 North of Avenue 152 where Visalia California Highway Patrol say she veered off the road and crashed Sunday morning. Officials say the Ford veered off the road onto the...
Brundage Lane crash not a hit-and-run: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a car they initially believed hit a pedestrian Friday and left the scene in fact avoided the crash. A second vehicle hit the pedestrian and stopped. Police on Monday said they are no longer searching for a black car in connection with the crash that seriously injured a man […]
KMPH.com
Bear hit and killed in Tulare County
Ducor, Calif. — A small bear was hit and killed in the town of Ducor California Sunday night sometime. The California Highway Patrol believes the bear was crossing SR 65 near Avenue 56 when it was hit and then crawled to Road 232. Michael Trice lives less then a...
Bakersfield Now
Delano Police investigating man stabbed to death, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 50-year-old man that was stabbed to death in Delano last week and authorities are searching for a suspect. Just after 11 p.m. on August 30, Delano Police Department officers responded to the area of Fremont Street and 6th...
Man shot and killed in Tulare, police say
A man has died after a shooting in Tulare early Monday morning.
One person was killed in an off-road crash near Lake Isabella
One person was killed on Sunday when they lost control of their off-road vehicle near Lake Isabella.
Bakersfield Now
Northbound Hwy 99 lane closures starting Sept. 6th
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP) has announced that there will be scheduled lane closures on Highway 99 for installing falsework. TRIP said that Highway 99 northbound lanes between Ming Avenue and Route 58 will be closed. The closures will take place between 11 p.m....
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on South Union Avenue: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning on South Union Avenue, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 7300 block of South Union Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. for a report of a man who was struck by […]
UPDATE: Suspect linked to 2 recent murders now in Tulare police custody
Tulare police are investigating a string of homicide cases and have identified 21-year-old Nathaniel Lujano as a suspect in two of them.
Delano stabbing victim identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have released the name of a 50-year-old man fatally stabbed in Delano last week. Andre Daniel Traylor, of Delano, was stabbed late Aug. 30 in the 600 block of Fremont Street, according to coroner’s officials. An autopsy will be performed. Traylor was stabbed shortly after 11 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
1 Man Severely Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Central Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
Bakersfield Police Officers responded to a pedestrian crash in central Bakersfield Friday night. The crash happened at the 600 block of Brundage Lane around 9:43 p.m. A preliminary investigation into the crash reveals the [..]
Bakersfield Now
Shooting suspect remains on the run following search
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department continues its search for a shooting suspect after officers descended on a neighborhood in southwest Bakersfield Sunday afternoon. Officers were initially called to investigate a shooting in the area of Planz Park around 11:00 a.m. that morning. Two witnesses to that...
KMPH.com
2 arrested in connection to two deadly shootings in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — A woman was wanted for 1 deadly shooting and a man wanted for 2 deadly shootings in Tulare have been arrested. According to the Tulare Police Department, the first shooting happened on Aug 19, at a Chevron gas station near the 1300 block of E. Bardsley Ave.
21-year-old man hospitalized after early morning stabbing in Tulare
A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the area of Road 36 and Avenue 216 just after midnight on Sunday.
Taft Midway Driller
Taft man dies at Hart Park
A Taft man died at Hart Park east of Bakersfield on Sunday, the Kern County Coroner said. Vicente Bautista, 25, was found unresponsive in the Kern River at the park at 3:39 p.m. He was removed from the river and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The...
Bison Fire near Hart Park stopped
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bison Fire started around 2:43 p.m. near the Hart Park area on Monday, according to the PulsePoint website. The Kern County Fire Department said the fire is stopped and they are unsure how it started. The fire burned about 5 to 7 acres. The website says the fire was near […]
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for Pixley man killed in crash
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A next of kin is needed for a Pixley man that died in a crash in Tulare County. The sheriff’s office says 75-year-old Raymond Botello was involved in a crash on Aug. 19. He was taken to a local hospital in Porterville but did not survive his injuries.
rewind981.com
McFarland Police Chief Kenny Williams said a person of interesting related to a deadly shooting last month has been taken into custody
McFarland Police Chief Kenny Williams said a person of interesting related to a deadly shooting last month has been taken into custody following a standoff in Delano. Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to a home in Delano in search of a person barricaded inside. Kern County SWAT teams, and McFarland police surrounded a home on 19th Place near Inyo Street Thursday evening.
