BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning on South Union Avenue, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 7300 block of South Union Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. for a report of a man who was struck by […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO