kymkemp.com
One With Major Injuries After 4-Wheeler Crashed Into Pickup Near Larabee Ranch Road Sunday Afternoon
A pickup and a 4-wheeler collided east of Holmes off of the 800 block of Larabee Ranch Road in Southern Humboldt about 3:40 p.m. Sunday. An ambulance and volunteer fire departments were requested to respond for one person with injuries. The ambulance took the patient to the hospital. The California...
actionnewsnow.com
8 cited, none arrested during DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Anderson Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department, with help from the Redding Police Department and Shasta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. The checkpoint was from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at North Street and Riverside Avenue. The Anderson Police Department says...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police arrest woman suspected of distributing fentanyl
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department's Bike Team says they arrested a woman Thursday who was suspected of delivering fentanyl into downtown Redding. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a potential suspect, 34-year-old Tara Detrant of Anderson on September 1. A search warrant was issued for...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:10 p.m.] Motorcyclist Medevacked Out After Crash West of Laytonville
About 12:15 p.m., a Suzuki motorcycle crashed on Branscomb Road near Harwood Mill. The motorcyclist received major injuries and Reach helicopter responded to the scene. The helicopter took the patient to the hospital. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
mendofever.com
Wildfire Ignites West of Garberville Threatening Structure
Scanner traffic beginning at 4:50 p.m. indicates ground and air resources have been dispatched to a location in Southern Humboldt west of Garberville after a vegetation fire was reported in the area. The fire is reportedly in the area Mattole Canyon Creek Road & Dutyville Road north of Ettersburg. A...
actionnewsnow.com
2 people arrested in Redding on multiple charges including possession of drugs for sale
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that two people were arrested Saturday at around 7:14 p.m. on multiple charges related to possession and transportation of drugs. The Redding Police Department says that when they pulled a car over for a traffic violation, they learned that the driver, Jason Horner, 42, of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead in Pigeon Point House Fire Yesterday Evening
On September 3rd at 1414 hrs, Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported Structure Fire at the 5100 block of Woodland Way. Humboldt Bay Fire responded with 3 Engines, 1 Truck and 1 Battalion Chief. The first arriving unit reported a single story residential structure fully involved with fire...
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man accused of fatally shooting couple’s dogs
A Mendocino County man has been arrested and stands accused of fatally shooting a couple’s three dogs while they were away on vacation. On the morning of August 25, deputies responded to the 15000 of Poonkinney Road in Dos Rios, where a couple had returned from vacation to find their three dogs shot dead in their kennel in the backyard.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Redding Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police say that a man was arrested on Sunday at around 3:23 a.m. at the south end of Palisades Avenue in a parking lot after a search of his car revealed drug paraphernalia and a gun. While conducting extra patrols, officers pulled into a parking...
actionnewsnow.com
10 ounces of fentanyl located during Redding traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Department’s Bike Team located 10 ounces of fentanyl during a search on Thursday. According to the Redding Police Department, the bike team began an investigation in July into a person who they said was delivering fentanyl into downtown and surrounding areas. Investigators identified 34-year-old...
SFGate
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed
Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
krcrtv.com
Suspect in Corning Quinceañera murder to be tried as an adult
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The teen suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at a Quinceañera in Corning, Calif. earlier this year is set to be tried as an adult, the Tehama County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. Tehama County District Attorney Matthew D....
Bakersfield Channel
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving California fire
(AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500...
kymkemp.com
Woman with Outstanding Warrants Arrested for Possession of Meth, Intent to Sale, and Possession of Burglary Tools
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 28, 2022, at about 6:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 350 PG&E customers in west Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. 1:16 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 367 PG&E customers in west Redding on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at around 8:28 a.m., and power was restored around 1 p.m. The original estimated restoration time...
kymkemp.com
YouTube Creator Rides Humboldt County Rail on Homemade Rail Cart in Real Life Minecraft
Minecraft fans have another outlet for their video game passion. A YouTube channel follows the creator, TechWizard, as they attempt to clear achievements from the Minecraft video game in real life. The video, Real Life Minecraft – “On a Rail” Achievement shows the creator clearing the Minecraft “On a Rail”...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police offering reward to find person suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of a person who is suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man on August 13 at 4:47 a.m. in Redding. Redding Police responded to Laundry Land after receiving reports...
historynet.com
These Outlaw Brothers Met Their End By Vigilante Justice
Around 5:15 on Saturday evening, May 14, 1892, Johnny Boyce crested the grade on Middle Creek Road above the Sacramento River in the heart of northern California, en route to Redding. He’d just started downhill when out stepped a figure on the riverbank, wearing a red calico mask and drawing a bead on him with a double-barreled shotgun, both hammers cocked. As a stagecoach driver, Boyce was used to holdups. In fact, he’d been robbed four days earlier by a bandit who looked suspiciously similar to the man before him. But highwaymen generally operated farther from civilization, not within 5 miles of a town the size of Redding. Rather than risk being shot, Boyce reined the four-horse team that was pulling the Redding and Weaverville Stage Line coach to a stop.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Shane Lyndon Toroni, 1965-2022
It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Shane Toroni, after a 10½ year battle with Metatastic Pancreatic Neuro-Endocrine Tumors, a very rare cancer. He was 57½ years young and fought his cancers with strength, courage and a strong will to live, never giving up hope, no complaints. He also had a hereditary condition known as Lynch Syndrome, a gene mutation which was discovered in 2017 through an Arizona Genetic Counselor. This mutation makes one at a higher risk for some cancers. Early intervention is essential.
Northern California Chinese American restaurant Lim’s Cafe to close after 90 years
Lim's Cafe was best known for its hefty portions of stir fry dishes and all-day breakfast menu.
