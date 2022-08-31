ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event

WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
Twitter reacts to Robert Whittaker's win over bloodied Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night 209

Robert Whittaker once again showed where he stands among the middleweight elite Saturday when he beat Marvin Vettori in the UFC Fight Night 209 co-main event. Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC), a former UFC champion, earned a unanimous decision victory over fellow contender Vettori (18-6-1 MMA, 8-4-1 UFC) in the 185-pound matchup, which took place at Accor Arena in Paris.
Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game

Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
Frightening moment Oklahoma news anchor suffers ‘beginnings of a stroke’ live on air

A morning news anchor in Oklahoma suffered the “beginnings of a stroke” while reading the news live on air.Julie Chin, a presenter for KJRH Channel 2 in Tulsa, was covering the attempted launch of Nasa’s Artemis I rocket early on Saturday morning when she began to stumble over her words.After gracefully ducking out of the programme, she later revealed that she had been taken to hospital where doctors suspected she suffered a partial stroke.“First of all: Thank you,” Ms Chin wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “The prayers. The concern. The messages. The texts. The emails. The calls. I’m...
Jorge Masvidal
Colby Covington
Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and Conor McGregor is impressed (Video)

Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and it’s kind of impressive. The Facebook frontman is actually not too bad at MMA based on a recent video of him training. In the video, Mark Zuckerberg is seen in MMA gloves and shin pads trading shots with a partner and even going to the ground and securing an armbar from the bottom.
UFC Fight Night 209 results: Ciryl Gane tops off mayhem-filled barn burner with brutal knockout of Tai Tuivasa

PARIS – Ciryl Gane made it a clean sweep for France when he finished Tai Tuivasa in an all-time heavyweight barn-burner that headlined the UFC’s first-ever card in France. At UFC Fight Night 209, Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) put away a very tough Tuivasa (15-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) with strikes at 4:23 of Round 3 – much to the delight of his home country crowd.
Watch Tai Tuivasa smoke a joint, laugh about Ciryl Gane loss at UFC Paris

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight hurter Tai Tuivasa was just one victory away from a potential shot at the 265-pound title. Instead, “Bam Bam” will head to the back of the line in the wake of his third-round knockout loss against former interim champion Ciryl Gane in the UFC Paris headliner last weekend at Accor Arena.
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”

There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
Ciryl Gane after UFC Fight Night 209: Tai Tuivasa '100 percent' hardest puncher I've faced

PARIS – It’s undeniable that Ciryl Gane has faced some of the hardest-hitting heavyweights on the UFC roster. And that list keeps growing. Gane, the former UFC interim heavyweight champion, picked up an impressive knockout win over Tai Tuivasa in the UFC Fight Night 209 headliner Saturday at Accor Arena, the first event on French soil for the promotion. It was a definitive finish, but Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) had to endure plenty to get the knockout. The Frenchman was dropped by Tuivasa in the second round of their contest and had to weather a big storm in order to regroup and rally back.
