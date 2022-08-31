Read full article on original website
When Mike Tyson had a ‘quick sparring session' with Jon Jones on the street
Boxing icon Mike Tyson once had a playful spar with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Jones bumped into Tyson in preparation for his UFC title defence against Daniel Cormier back in 2014 and jokingly sparred with the former heavyweight world champion on the street in America. Jones and Tyson played...
Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event
WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
Twitter reacts to Robert Whittaker's win over bloodied Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night 209
Robert Whittaker once again showed where he stands among the middleweight elite Saturday when he beat Marvin Vettori in the UFC Fight Night 209 co-main event. Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC), a former UFC champion, earned a unanimous decision victory over fellow contender Vettori (18-6-1 MMA, 8-4-1 UFC) in the 185-pound matchup, which took place at Accor Arena in Paris.
Junior Dos Santos calls Ciryl Gane 'a dirty fighter,' points out illegal hammerfist vs. Tai Tuivasa
Junior Dos Santos didn’t stay quiet. The former UFC heavyweight champion took to Twitter on Sunday morning to call out Ciryl Gane for an illegal strike used in his finish of Tai Tuivasa on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 209. Gane stopped Tuivasa in the third round of the...
Watch Floyd Mayweather, 45, training in $1,000-a-night hotel at 2am as rules for boxing legend’s exhibition are revealed
FLOYD MAYWEATHER trained for his next exhibition fight at a $1,000-a-night hotel at 2am in the morning. Mayweather is set to return to the ring again on September 25 in Japan against MMA star Mikuru Asakura. But the fight has not stopped the multimillionaire boxer from enjoying time away at...
Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game
Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
Frightening moment Oklahoma news anchor suffers ‘beginnings of a stroke’ live on air
A morning news anchor in Oklahoma suffered the “beginnings of a stroke” while reading the news live on air.Julie Chin, a presenter for KJRH Channel 2 in Tulsa, was covering the attempted launch of Nasa’s Artemis I rocket early on Saturday morning when she began to stumble over her words.After gracefully ducking out of the programme, she later revealed that she had been taken to hospital where doctors suspected she suffered a partial stroke.“First of all: Thank you,” Ms Chin wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “The prayers. The concern. The messages. The texts. The emails. The calls. I’m...
UFC Fight Night 209 video: Stephanie Egger spoils Ailin Perez's debut in France opener
PARIS – Ailin Perez came into her octagon debut at UFC Fight Night 209 with a lot of pep in her step and talking a big game about her plan to dethrone Amanda Nunes. Unfortunately for her, Stephanie Egger had other plans in the women’s featherweight bout, which went down at Accor Arena in Paris and marked the first UFC fight in France.
Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and Conor McGregor is impressed (Video)
Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and it’s kind of impressive. The Facebook frontman is actually not too bad at MMA based on a recent video of him training. In the video, Mark Zuckerberg is seen in MMA gloves and shin pads trading shots with a partner and even going to the ground and securing an armbar from the bottom.
UFC Fight Night 209 results: Ciryl Gane tops off mayhem-filled barn burner with brutal knockout of Tai Tuivasa
PARIS – Ciryl Gane made it a clean sweep for France when he finished Tai Tuivasa in an all-time heavyweight barn-burner that headlined the UFC’s first-ever card in France. At UFC Fight Night 209, Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) put away a very tough Tuivasa (15-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC) with strikes at 4:23 of Round 3 – much to the delight of his home country crowd.
UFC Fight Night 209 video: France's Benoit Saint-Denis sends crowd into frenzy with TKO
PARIS – France’s Benoit Saint-Denis got a hero’s reception at UFC Fight Night 209 in Paris, and he gave them good reason to cheer from the beginning of his fight to the end. Saint-Denis (10-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) proved to be far too much for Gabriel Miranda...
Claressa Shields lambasts Savannah Marshall: 'You let your whole country down in 2012!'
The showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall has been brewing for a decade. They fight on September 10, live on Sky Sports, in a contest for the undisputed middleweight title. But their clash is bitterly personal. When the fighters went head-to-head while filming The Gloves Are Off Shields contrasted...
Facebook founder throws hands: Watch Mark Zuckerberg show off MMA skills
Maybe MMA fanatic isn’t the first thing that comes to the average person’s mind when thinking of Mark Zuckerberg, but it appears to be a true categorization for the Facebook co-founder. In a video posted Saturday on his Instagram page, Zuckerberg showed off his striking and grappling skills...
Watch Tai Tuivasa smoke a joint, laugh about Ciryl Gane loss at UFC Paris
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight hurter Tai Tuivasa was just one victory away from a potential shot at the 265-pound title. Instead, “Bam Bam” will head to the back of the line in the wake of his third-round knockout loss against former interim champion Ciryl Gane in the UFC Paris headliner last weekend at Accor Arena.
Robert Whittaker plans to 'destroy' everyone until he gets UFC title: 'I'm a fiend for progress'
PARIS – Robert Whittaker once again proved he won’t be vanquished from the middleweight title picture with a masterclass performance against Marvin Vettori in the UFC Fight Night 209 co-main event. Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC), a former UFC champ, took out another fellow top contender Saturday when...
Francis Ngannou: Ciryl Gane looked great at UFC Fight Night 209, but 'it's really hard to be impressed'
Francis Ngannou quickly admitted Ciryl Gane looked great at UFC Fight Night 209, but the UFC heavyweight champion said it’s difficult to be too impressed with someone he already beat. In the first UFC event ever in his home country, France’s Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) defeated Tai Tuivasa...
Robert Whittaker can't see Israel Adesanya wrestling Alex Pereira, expects 'kickboxing fight with small gloves'
PARIS – Robert Whittaker expects a pure standup battle in the upcoming UFC middleweight title fight. The former champion is confident Israel Adesanya’s title defense against kickboxing rival Alex Pereira will play out as advertised. Adesanya, who attempts to defend his belt a sixth time, takes on Pereira...
Ray Mercer Praises Tyson Fury, Rips Deontay Wilder: “He Gotta Learn How To F------ Box”
There’s an ongoing sentiment building around the boxing community, one that Ray Mercer agrees with wholeheartedly. With nearly a decade and a half of dominance under his belt, Tyson Fury's stellar resume, which includes victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, and most recently Deontay Wilder, has convinced many that he is the best heavyweight in the world.
Ciryl Gane after UFC Fight Night 209: Tai Tuivasa '100 percent' hardest puncher I've faced
PARIS – It’s undeniable that Ciryl Gane has faced some of the hardest-hitting heavyweights on the UFC roster. And that list keeps growing. Gane, the former UFC interim heavyweight champion, picked up an impressive knockout win over Tai Tuivasa in the UFC Fight Night 209 headliner Saturday at Accor Arena, the first event on French soil for the promotion. It was a definitive finish, but Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) had to endure plenty to get the knockout. The Frenchman was dropped by Tuivasa in the second round of their contest and had to weather a big storm in order to regroup and rally back.
