Texas State

KSLA

Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest being held at Festival Plaza

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brought to you by Playaz & Playettes, the Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Festival is returning for its 11th year. Southern Soul was coined in Shreveport, Louisiana, the capital of Southern Soul music. The Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest brings the music that speaks to the heart of hard workers, letting them let loose the Sunday before Labor Day.
fwtx.com

Barbecue Fest is Texas-Sized

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys know all about beef, what with big guys in the trenches making things work on the field. So, a barbecue festival hosted by the team’s arena is a natural choice. The Miller LiteHouse Q BBQ Fest, which brings in top-tier pitmasters...
101.9 The Bull

Play Softball Raise Money for Police Officers and Firefighters

Amarillo has a wonderful organization that steps up and helps our police officers and firefighters in the Texas Panhandle. It's called the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle provides immediate financial assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty; provides immediate financial assistance to certified peace officers and firefighters injured in the line of duty and unable to work; purchase life-protecting and lifesaving equipment for law enforcement and firefighting agencies that cannot be secured through budgeted funds.
fsrmagazine.com

On The Border Opening Corporate Store in Cedar Hills

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new corporate restaurant in its home market of Dallas-Fort Worth on Wednesday, August 17 in Cedar Hills, Texas. The significance of this event is that nearly 40 years ago, just down the road near Knox & Travis Streets in Dallas, a little bit of tequila inspired three friends to open On The Border's first location. The restaurant brand, which now boasts more than 133 restaurants, is known for its sizzling fajitas, ice-cold margaritas, and lively patio scene.
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend: September 2-4

It's a long weekend and there is plenty to do in and around Dallas. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, September 2. Riverfront Jazz...
CBS DFW

Why some schools, desperate to hire, are forced to turn away teachers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In the midst of a teacher shortage, some Texas school districts say they're having to turn away retired educators who are ready and willing to help. The pandemic pushed many to retire earlier than they otherwise would have, and some want to return. The Texas Legislature, though, has made that complicated."I only retired because of COVID," said Frankie Weathers, who took her first teaching job in 1989. At the start of the pandemic, she was living with her immunocompromised mother, and she felt the risk of bringing the virus home was too great.With vaccines and treatments now...
Larry Lease

Texas Facing Teacher Shortage But Often Forced to Turn away Retired Teachers

Texas school districts are being held back from hiring retired teachers because of a surcharge they must pay.LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. The state of Texas is facing a massive teacher shortage. According to CBS 11, they are being forced to turn away retired teachers who are ready to come back and help. The pandemic caused many to retire earlier than what they would have planned and some want to return.
KTBS

Dads on Duty ramping up recruiting efforts

SHREVEPORT,La.--Dads on Duty is growing and recruiting. At Southwood High on September 7 at 6 p.m the group will be participating in the school's open house in hopes of bringing more people on board. The group which was established in 2021 of September started with 7 founders but is now...
ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com

