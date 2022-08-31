Read full article on original website
Related
38-Year-Old Corey Garriott Identified as Deceased Casper Shooter
In the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, Casper Police were patrolling the area of McKenzie Lake Park when they came across a vehicle parked near the shore. According to a release from the Casper Police Department, Officers made contact with an adult male, who fled from the officers on foot.
North Casper Shooting being investigated
On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, a call was received at the Public Safety Communications Center regarding a gunshot victim. The victim reported having been shot by an assailant in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin Street and North Wolcott Street, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.
Casper Police Officers Involved in Shooting at McKenzie Lake Park
Two Casper Police officers were involved in a shooting at McKenzie Lake Park on Friday, September 2, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department. At approximately 1:54 AM, the officers were patrolling in the area of Lake McKenzie Park, a park located in the City of Casper at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail.
Arrest Log (8/21/22 — 8/27/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper Police Participate in Drive Sober Campaign Through Labor Day
As announced in a press release, the Casper Police Department will, from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5, join departments from around the state and participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over event. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,654 people were killed...
UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper
Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
Huge fire in Evansville–possibly caused by a backyard power line
There is a fire in Evansville tonight. Multiple agencies are on the scene. Dispatch said the fire was caused by a power line on Fifth and King street. This story will be updated when more details become known. Apartment Fire in Mills, Wyoming. Photos from the structure fire that occurred...
Casper Police Provide Clarification on Eastridge Mall Boulder Incident
On August 21, 2022, K2 Radio News reported that a Casper Police Department patrol car had driven on top of a decorative boulder in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall. A photo from a citizen that K2 Radio News shared showed the car on top of the rock, with a caption that said 'Well that sucks.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Searching for Armed Suspect in West Casper
Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of West Casper, and beyond. That's according to Casper Police Department Patrol Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, who told K2 Radio News that while police were searching for the suspect near the corner of Cody Avenue and Coulter Avenue (near West 13th Street), the suspect could have fled the area.
WYDOT shows progress on the I-25 bridge over Walsh Drive in Casper
On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) posted pictures of their progress on the I-25 bridge, which is replacing the overpass with one, shorter bridge structure. "The pair have towered over Walsh Drive for years, and once allowed trains to pass underneath, moving freight on an east-west path to...
Hot Dog Eating Championship & Car Show Happening in Casper on Labor Day
Is there anything more American than hot dogs and cars? We're not so sure. Maybe baseball and apple pie but you can't have an apple pie eating contest, that'd be ridiculous. You can, however, have a hot dog eating contest and that's exactly what's happening on Monday, September 5 in Casper, courtesy of Rockin' Burgers 'n Dogs and Advance Auto Parts.
Grass Fire Present in Glenrock Near the Dave Johnston Power Plant
On Wednesday afternoon, there was a grass fire present near the Dave Johnston Plant which was caused by a lightning strike. Converse County Emergency Management made a post on their Facebook page providing more information on the fire. According to Emergency Management, a lightning strike started the fire in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Girls Scouts bringing mobile STEM learning center to Wyoming
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is hitting the road to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) experiences to girls, K-12, in rural Wyoming thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, according to a recent press release. The Girl Scouts'...
Fiber Internet Comes to Casper
As announced in a press release, the internet company Bluepeak has launched its fiber internet service in Casper after investing $24 million to bring its fiber network to nearly 24,000 homes and businesses in Casper. Rich Fish, Bluepeak’s CEO, said in the release:. "The great folks of the Oil...
Casper/Natrona County Airport Installs New Scanners That Will Generate 3-D Images of Luggage Contents
The Casper/Natrona County International Airport recently announced that TSA has installed two new computed tomography (CT) scanners at the airport's security checkpoints. That's according to a press release from the airport, who wrote that "The CT X-ray scanners are being used to screen departing travelers’ carry-on luggage." "A CT...
LOOK: Wyoming Children’s Author Casey Rislov Is Releasing New Book
Famous Wyoming-based Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen have combined to create another children's book in their award-winning "Rowdy Randy" series. The first book, "Rowdy Randy," has received nine awards and tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.
Lookout Casper–Back to School Carnival at David Street Station this Wednesday!
It’s hard to believe that it’s already that time of year. You know our sweet summer is nearly gone when the kids go back to school. Luckily there’s one last hoorah on Wednesday to celebrate before the start of the school year. Presented by Erin M. Prach,...
Casper’s Fall Holistic Expo is only one week away
Casper’s Fall Holistic Expo is set to take off on September 10th and 11th in the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Saturday will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5.00 OR 5 non-perishable items that will...
David Street Station Operations Manager Jackie Landess Thanks Casper for 8 Great Years
“I want to thank Casper for showing up,” Landess said. After 8 years of service to the community, which included the 2017 Eclipse Festival all the way until the Ian Munsick concert Aug. 20, Operations Manager Jackie Landess is leaving David Street Station with a legacy of making downtown Casper a better place.
Casper’s Funky Junk Is Back For Fall 2022 On September 17
For those of your that aren't familiar with this awesome local event, it's kind of like one big huge neighborhood party... Live music, more than 50 artisan vendors, food trucks, tasty beverages, and a whole lot of great family-friendly fun is what you can expect at Funky Junk. This Fall's...
104.7 KISS FM
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0