One of the three historical markers awarded last year (2021) was for the Parker Shaft, representing the mine and plant by the same name. The marker was just mounted by Sussex County and is located on the exact location where the plant stood. This is in the parking lot area of the Franklin Fire Department. The many members of the mineral collecting “rock hound” community is excited and looking forward to a celebration in the near future.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO