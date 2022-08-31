Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Seven Things To Do In Murray, KentuckyJC PhelpsMurray, KY
Heath High School Mass Shooter Eligible for Parole in NovemberA.W. NavesWest Paducah, KY
'I Want To Come Home' Missing Child Texts Her MomJeffery MacSouth Fulton, TN
Highway/Street Closures for Building Demolition in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, Aug. 10deacon920Mayfield, KY
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 69 now cleared
PADUCAH — Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County. This crash site on I-69 is about 1/2 mile north of the Marshall/Graves County Line. Police on site are planning to conduct a...
KFVS12
I-69 reopened at 35mm in Marshall Co. after multi-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 69 is open near the 35 mile marker after a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash was cleared from the northbound lanes by 6:30 p.m. All lanes are open.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Labor Day Crash On US 68
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a Cadiz man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says an SUV driven by 83-year-old Goble Jessup was turning onto US 68 and pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by William Biby, of Cadiz. Jessup was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for possible severe internal injuries.
radionwtn.com
Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Power restored to over 1,000 people after morning fire at electric substation
PADUCAH, KY — A fire at an electric substation in Paducah has caused over 1,000 people to lose power, but crews should have the issue fixed shortly. The fire happened at a Jackson Purchase Energy corporation substation around 11:00 this morning. Several Local 6 Viewers reported seeing a smoke ring in the sky and hearing a loud noise in the mall area of Paducah when it occurred.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend
Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield traffic stop nets Wingo man on meth charge
A traffic stop in Mayfield on Saturday led to a Wingo man's arrest on drug charges. Deputies stopped the vehicle in Mayfield just before 9 pm, and performed a search after speaking with the occupants. Meth and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found during the search. The sheriff's office said a...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Trigg County Crash
A head-on collision on South Montgomery Road in Trigg County sent one man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say two trucks collided at the 15000 block of South Montgomery Road causing both vehicles to run off the roadway. One of the drivers was taken by ambulance to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg
A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky AG finds McCracken County Sheriff's Office didn't violate open records act by denying request for copy of bodycam video
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In a decision released this week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the McCracken County Sheriff's Department did not violate the Kentucky Open Records Act when it denied a man's request for a copy of deputy bodycam footage related to a search warrant carried out at his home in February.
clayconews.com
Suspect that Robbed a Bank in Hazel, Kentucky identified as a Water Valley Resident and captured in Carbondale, Illionis
HAZEL, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Detectives with KSP Post 1 continue to investigate a robbery at The Murray Bank branch in Hazel, KY. The suspect has been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale,...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray collision leaves one injured
A two-vehicle accident in Murray on Friday sent one person to the hospital. Murray police responded to the accident at the intersection of 4th and Chestnut streets, where they learned 56-year-old David Garland of Murray had been struck by 30-year-old Patrick Davis of Dexter. Davis reportedly told authorities he had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen reported missing in Graves County has been found, sheriff's office says
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Melody Allen who was reported as being missing and/or runaway on Friday. Police say she was last seen Thursday at around 10:30 p.m. leaving her residence south of Sedalia. She is described as a white female,...
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
104.1 WIKY
Superload Traveling Through Kentucky Expect Back-Ups
A specialized hauler plans to move a 480-ton superload along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties on Friday morning. This superload plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m., CDT, and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24 to U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65.
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell crash sends Dawson Springs woman to hospital
A single-vehicle accident in Caldwell County on Thursday sent a Dawson Springs woman to the hospital. Deputies responded to the intersection of Marion Road and Pleasant Valley Road, where they found the vehicle in a ditch and the driver unresponsive. The sheriff's office said 73-year-old Lawana Wood was flown by...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
Comments / 1