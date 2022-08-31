Read full article on original website
2 people seriously injured after crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Larimore woman and Colorado woman are hurt after a car crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 PM at the intersection of ND Highways 15 and 32. Highway Patrol says a 2020 Subaru Ascent driven by a 56-year-old woman from...
Serious Injuries Reported in Suspected DUI Crash
Two people were seriously injured, a Grand Forks man faces DUI charges following a single vehicle crash Wednesday. Garland Evans III, 49 was injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala SS he was driving veered into the south ditch, struck a culvert and went airborne on County Road 7 at 10th Street south-east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Evans and a passenger, Sylvina Rickard, 41 of Cochrane, Ontario were taken to Altru Hospital with serious injuries.
Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County
(Towner County, ND) -- Funeral arrangements are set for two of the four men found dead in a Towner County murder-suicide. The funeral for 34-year-old Justin and 64-year-old Richard Bracken will be held Tuesday morning at the Leeds Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
Major update in wheat field deaths after four bodies found in remote North Dakota spot
A MAN reportedly shot dead his brother, son, and boss in a remote wheat field in what police have called a murder-suicide. Police have given an update after four people were found dead in a wheat field on Monday in Cando, North Dakota. A firearm was found near one of...
Owner of ND farm among 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide
Volunteers are organizing in North Dakota to finish the harvest work started by a farmer found dead in his wheat field along with three other men in a case investigators describe as a murder-suicide.
Farmer Killed in N.D. Triple Murder-Suicide Mourned as 'Generous Soul,' as Police ID the Deceased
Three of the victims in the suspected murder-suicide were related and worked at the farm, which was owned by Doug Dulmage Authorities have released the names of the four people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a North Dakota wheat field on Monday evening. On Wednesday, the Towner County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Douglas Dulmage, 56, of Leeds, N.D.; Justin Bracken, 34, of Leeds; Richard Bracken, 64, of Leeds; and Robert Bracken, 59, of Cando, N.D. Dulmage was a farmer who owned the wheat field, while the Brackens —...
The question Cando, Leeds residents want answered: Why kill farmer Doug Dulmage, others?
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Volunteers were organizing in North Dakota on Wednesday to finish the harvest of a farmer found dead in his wheat field along with three other men in what investigators described as a murder-suicide. Douglas Dulmage, 56, was shot in his combine while harvesting wheat in his field south of Cando, said […]
North Dakota Farm Bureau President shares insights on Towner County deaths and current state of farming in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau's President is talking about one of the victims of a triple-murder suicide and sharing updates on how successful farming is looking across the state. Triple Murder Suicide... NDFB President Daryl Lies joined WDAY Midday to speak on both topics. He started with the...
New potato disease found in North Dakota, Minnesota fields
LARIMORE, N.D. — The 2022 growing season has been mostly disease-free for potatoes, but farmers got a heads-up during a research session about a potentially damaging fungus that showed up in the Northern Plains this year. The disease, called “rubbery rot,” was seen in North Dakota and Minnesota this...
