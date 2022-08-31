Read full article on original website
Avista Seeks State Approval for Rate Increases in Idaho and Washington
SPOKANE - Avista has made annual rate adjustment filings with the utility commissions in Washington and Idaho that, if approved, will result in an increase in electric and natural gas rates in Washington and natural gas rates in Idaho, effective November 1, 2022. Washington Electric Adjustment Filings. Two electric adjustments...
boisestatepublicradio.org
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special session, passing the House 55-15 and the Senate 34-1. The legislation has a $410 million annual increase through sales taxes for education as well as a $500 million income tax rebate this year. The bill also has an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut by creating a 5.8% flat tax. Little last week called the part-time Legislature back to Boise due to high inflation, currently at 8.5%, which he said was harming taxpayers and the education system.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Post Register
Local teachers are spending thousands while Idaho has a record surplus
The state of Idaho ended the 2022 fiscal year with a record-breaking $1.4 billion surplus, Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Division of Financial Management officials said, while teachers within the state are still searching for change in their couch cushions to buy needed classroom supplies for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Word Pronunciation Proof That Many True Idahoans do Have a Distinct Accent
When I think of accents from around the United States, I think of the Southern drawl of Texas, the Cajun, and deep south accents, or the drawn-out hard vowels in Boston. There are many more than that, but I don't usually think of Idaho as having an accent. Especially when compared to the mentioned locations, we're about as neutral as possible. Or are we?
Rebate Checks to Idaho Taxpayers, $410 Million for Education Approved in Special Session
BOISE — Though some tempers flared, and the governor made a last-minute change in the bill, Gov. Brad Little’s tax cuts and education funding bill sailed relatively smoothly through a single-day special session of the Idaho Legislature on Thursday and was signed into law before sundown. Outgoing state...
KPVI Newschannel 6
We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
KTVZ
Wildfire shuts Interstate 84 near Oregon, Idaho border
ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Thursday afternoon. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed Thursday afternoon 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) east of Pendleton and into Ontario. Officials said the westbound lanes that were closed...
This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho
Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
New Think Tank Will Focus Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming
Chris Cargill, 41, is leaving his 13-year role as director of Washington Policy Center’s office in Spokane to get a sister think tank launched in Idaho later this year. Cargill will be the first president of Mountain States Policy Center that will represent Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. He leaves for the new opportunity on Sept. 16 and Mountain West is expected to be up and running in October.
Election results for Idaho school bonds and levies
BOISE, Idaho — Several school districts had bond or levy measures up for a vote on Tuesday, August 30. Results are unofficial until canvassed by county commissioners. Middleton School District No. 134 (Canyon County) General obligation bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass) Yes: 53.52%. No: 46.48%. DID NOT PASS.
Idahoans Can’t Believe How They Ranked In Election Integrity
Oh boy. This is definitely going to be a topic of discussion at the next cookout. Recently, The Heritage Foundation performed a study of each state's election integrity. As in, how dependable and secure every state's voting process is. How does one even figure that out? The Heritage Foundation considered...
Idaho Legislator To Propose A Tax Holiday At Special Session
The Idaho Legislature will meet today in hopes of passing Governor Little's agenda of tax relief for Idahoans and more money for public education. Organizers of the special session hope to have a one-day-only meeting of the state's governing body. However, one legislator will introduce legislation that could provide more...
KPVI Newschannel 6
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho Sucks, Tell Your Friends – Song Aims to Keep Idaho Idaho
The Idaho housing market is finally starting to slow down. Regardless the secret is out on how great Idaho really is. So many have moved to the beautiful state over the last few years that it has been a hard adjustment for some locals and natives who feel that all of the newbies are changing Idaho and not in a good way.
KPVI Newschannel 6
