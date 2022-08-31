ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
B105

This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever!

I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

Fatal single-vehicle crash in Fargo at the tri-level interchange

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A single-vehicle fatal crash occurred around Saturday afternoon northbound at the tri-level interchange of Interstate 29 in Fargo when the car left the roadway and struck a concrete support pillar, which supports the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94. After impact, the car came to rest...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Education
froggyweb.com

South Fargo Dairy Queen closes over rent dispute

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — The Osgood Dairy Queen in south Fargo closed abruptly after a rent dispute. A sign is posted on the door that says, “this location is closed.”. In a social media post, the operators say they were unable “to come to a reasonable lease agreement with the landlord of this property and cannot afford the rent”. They encouraged their customers to continue to support their South Moorhead location.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

3 injured in crash near Detroit Lakes airport

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Three people, including a 13-year-old girl, suffered non life-threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash near the Detroit Lakes airport Friday evening. The Minnesota Highway Patrol said the three people were traveling west on Highway 10 when the driver attempted to turn south onto...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

One person injured in disturbance in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a person suffered a broken nose following a disturbance in downtown Fargo. They say they responded to the 10 block of Broadway North around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the disturbance call. Authorities say the individual would not say how they received...
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

2 crashes at tri-level interchange leave 1 dead, another injured

FARGO (KFGO) – One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after two separate crashes at the tri-level interchange in Fargo over the weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim of Saturday’s crash was 33-year-old Zachery Noble of West Fargo. The Highway Patrol says around...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Human Remains#Und#Kvrr Kfgo Rrb
DL-Online

Crime spree in Becker County tied to same man

DETROIT LAKES – In the span of minutes, Detroit Lakes Police Dispatch received calls regarding a robbery, an assault and a theft at Washington Square Mall on Thursday, Sept. 1. According to court papers, at 1:36 p.m., Detroit Lakes Police Officers were dispatched to assist a woman who was...
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy