Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Man dies in overnight shooting in Lexington

WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Lexington health leaders making sure people get monkeypox vaccine. Updated: 13 hours ago. On Thursday the health department held a second...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Suspect named in Briarwood Circle shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington Police have identified the person they suspect in a weekend shooting on Briarwood Circle. Now, he’s the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The organization will pay up to $1,500 for information on the whereabouts of Devin Lovette. The 32-year-old has...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police looking for suspect after officer hit by car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a driver they say hit an officer. Police say they were arresting a woman at the Thornton’s on Elkhorn Road, off Winchester Road, when a man she was with drove away and hit an officer on his way out. Police...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Field, KY
City
Lexington, KY
foxlexington.com

17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Former Lexington nurse charged with murder appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nurse accused of killing her patient was in court Friday morning. Eyvette Hunter is accused of killing James Morris while working as his nurse. Hunter appeared in custody for her arraignment in Circuit Court. The former nurse is charged with murder, but Friday morning...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 Lexington officers involved in on-duty shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said they reported to Jennifer Road at 9:20 p.m. for an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm. According to authorities, the driver did not comply with verbal commands when they arrived on the scene. The driver then pointed a firearm at an officer. Officers then fired their weapons, hitting the driver.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Missing Lexington man found safe; Golden Alert canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Police say Kenneth Smith has been found safe and the Golden Alert has been canceled. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Kenneth Smith, 51, was last seen on August 30 around 1:40 p.m. Police say he was seen in...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 arrested in Fayette Mall shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police have made two arrests in connection to the Aug. 26 shooting at Fayette Mall. Marquis Tompkins, 23, and Dayron Parks, 22, were both arrested for their roles in the shooting in a Fayette Mall parking lot. At around 4:24 p.m. on Aug....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - KYTC announced a major project for Fayette County. An interstate widening project for I-64/I-75 is scheduled to begin in Lexington on Tuesday, September 6. It’ll start at the Newtown Pike Interchange (milepoint 115) and ends at the Paris Pike Interchange (milepoint 113). Officials said it’ll widen...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

City of Lexington recovers nearly $4M in stolen federal funds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington has recovered all of the funds that were stolen in an electronic theft, according to Mayor Linda Gorton. The missing money, nearly $4 million, was seized from a private account and refunded to the city on Friday. The money was originally intended...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in parking lot

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck in Berea on Monday. The Madison County coroner said the woman was hit by a pickup truck in a parking lot. She was identified by the coroner as 83-year-old Shirley Gilpin. The woman was taken...
BEREA, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints

Columbia, KY (September 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Man charged with 12-year-old daughter’s shooting death

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is charged with the shooting death of his 12-year-old daughter earlier this month in Johnson County, Sheriff Doug Saylor said Tuesday. Deputies went to a hospital in Lexington with an arrest warrant for Stacy Collins, who has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Stacia Collins.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

