WKYT 27
Man dies in overnight shooting in Lexington
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Lexington health leaders making sure people get monkeypox vaccine. Updated: 13 hours ago. On Thursday the health department held a second...
WKYT 27
Name released of man who died after being found shot in Lexington intersection
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a deadly Lexington shooting has been released. Police say they were called around 7:45 Wednesday morning to the intersection of Loudon and Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his stomach.
foxlexington.com
Suspect named in Briarwood Circle shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington Police have identified the person they suspect in a weekend shooting on Briarwood Circle. Now, he’s the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. The organization will pay up to $1,500 for information on the whereabouts of Devin Lovette. The 32-year-old has...
WKYT 27
Lexington police looking for suspect after officer hit by car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a driver they say hit an officer. Police say they were arresting a woman at the Thornton’s on Elkhorn Road, off Winchester Road, when a man she was with drove away and hit an officer on his way out. Police...
foxlexington.com
17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
WKYT 27
Former Lexington nurse charged with murder appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nurse accused of killing her patient was in court Friday morning. Eyvette Hunter is accused of killing James Morris while working as his nurse. Hunter appeared in custody for her arraignment in Circuit Court. The former nurse is charged with murder, but Friday morning...
foxlexington.com
2 Lexington officers involved in on-duty shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said they reported to Jennifer Road at 9:20 p.m. for an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm. According to authorities, the driver did not comply with verbal commands when they arrived on the scene. The driver then pointed a firearm at an officer. Officers then fired their weapons, hitting the driver.
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
WKYT 27
Missing Lexington man found safe; Golden Alert canceled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Police say Kenneth Smith has been found safe and the Golden Alert has been canceled. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Kenneth Smith, 51, was last seen on August 30 around 1:40 p.m. Police say he was seen in...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
foxlexington.com
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
foxlexington.com
2 arrested in Fayette Mall shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police have made two arrests in connection to the Aug. 26 shooting at Fayette Mall. Marquis Tompkins, 23, and Dayron Parks, 22, were both arrested for their roles in the shooting in a Fayette Mall parking lot. At around 4:24 p.m. on Aug....
WKYT 27
Man facing charges in connection with Lexington crash that killed two people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Lexington. The crash happened on August 14 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington, near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV and a pickup...
WKYT 27
Years-long interstate widening project to begin in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - KYTC announced a major project for Fayette County. An interstate widening project for I-64/I-75 is scheduled to begin in Lexington on Tuesday, September 6. It’ll start at the Newtown Pike Interchange (milepoint 115) and ends at the Paris Pike Interchange (milepoint 113). Officials said it’ll widen...
WKYT 27
City of Lexington recovers nearly $4M in stolen federal funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington has recovered all of the funds that were stolen in an electronic theft, according to Mayor Linda Gorton. The missing money, nearly $4 million, was seized from a private account and refunded to the city on Friday. The money was originally intended...
WKYT 27
Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in parking lot
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck in Berea on Monday. The Madison County coroner said the woman was hit by a pickup truck in a parking lot. She was identified by the coroner as 83-year-old Shirley Gilpin. The woman was taken...
foxlexington.com
Former KSP Lt. Colonel, Scott County coroner convicted of stealing government property
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A former Kentucky State Police Lt. Col. and a former Scott County coroner were convicted on Tuesday of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP. Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown conspired with former Scott County coroner, John Goble, 68, and KSP armorer, Mitch Harris,...
WKYT 27
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner admits to perjury in case involving theft of guns & ammo from KSP
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Scott County coroner John Goble has admitted to perjuring himself. Goble was arrested in 2018 after he was accused of stealing guns from Kentucky State Police as part of a scheme to sell them. Thursday morning, he agreed to a plea deal and pleaded...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
Columbia, KY (September 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
WKYT 27
Man charged with 12-year-old daughter’s shooting death
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is charged with the shooting death of his 12-year-old daughter earlier this month in Johnson County, Sheriff Doug Saylor said Tuesday. Deputies went to a hospital in Lexington with an arrest warrant for Stacy Collins, who has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Stacia Collins.
