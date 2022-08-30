Read full article on original website
CBS News
Neighborhood shaken by Queens home invasion
Police say a woman was tied up and robbed last month in Rosedale. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge speaks with a neighbor who says he witnessed the crime.
CBS News
4 people killed, 8 injured when shuttle van overturns on Palisades Parkway
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. -- Four people were killed and eight others were injured when a van overturned overnight on the Palisades Parkway. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes just before exit 1 in Englewood Cliffs. Police say the van shuttled workers to and from their homes...
Teen abducted from her Pennsylvania home in the middle of the night found safe in NYC, police say
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania girl was abducted from her home in the middle of the night, and, using video surveillance footage, authorities were able to locate the victim as well as the suspect in New York City, police said. At 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Reading police received a call from a...
Ex-NYPD officer faces more than 17 years for participating in Capitol riot
Former New York City police officer Thomas Webster, who was convicted of attacking police on the front line of the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riot, will be sentenced today. Prosecutors are seeking the longest prison term handed down so far in connection to the Capitol attack. Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.
