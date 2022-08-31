Read full article on original website
fox40jackson.com
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers stunned by bad news after winning season opener
In his first game as a Texas Longhorn, quarterback Quinn Ewers was electric in helping his team start the season with a victory. But that adrenaline rush soon ended after Ewers stepped off the field and got some bad news. His car got towed. During the game, in which the...
AthlonSports.com
Steve Sarkisian Is Getting Crushed For His Comments About Facing Alabama
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns will face their toughest test of the 2022 season this Saturday when they host the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. It sort of sounds like Sark is already chalking it up as a loss. Sarkisian spoke at length about his team's opponent during his...
Steve Sarkisian’s stern message to Quinn Ewers after Texas football QB had car towed
Call it a rookie mistake! Texas football redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers aced his first on-field test in the team’s Week 1 win over UL Monroe but had an off-field brain fart. Ewers had his car towed during the game, posting a tweet after the contest hilariously wondering how he had met such a fate.
Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 1 ESPN FPI
The season got off to a pretty good start for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program this weekend against head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt. Texas covered the spread in this game, downing ULM by the final score of 52-10 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sep. 3.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama's Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Texas this weekend, per report
Top-ranked Alabama heads to Austin, Texas, on Saturday for a showdown with the Texas Longhorns. The Crimson Tide will do so, however, without the support of their marching band, the Million Dollar Band. The Million Dollar Band has apparently decided against making the trip based on the seating arrangements that...
Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Canyon High School, mother alleges
SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
KWTX
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
‘Staff miscommunication’: Taylor student-athlete participates in extracurricular after being prohibited by school
A release from the school said the staff believes consequences are an important part of the disciplinary process, and the school would continue to enforce our student code of conduct, as well as policies and procedures.
Speed Trap Ahead – Slow It Down in These Texas Towns or Else
Careful on the roads out there, not only are Texas roads some of the most dangerous roads in America but, some of the cities you drive through may have some of the more aggressive police officers ready to hand out a speeding ticket. A report from the Houston Chronicle analyzed...
Two injured at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the […]
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
4 Children And 1 Other Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Austin on Saturday night. The crash happened near 290 Tuscany Way at around 10:30 p.m. According to the Police, four children and an [..]
You Can Apply Now for the Next Texas Game Warden Cadet Class
Let's take a look into the future and flash forward to October 2023. There you are in Hamilton, Texas, getting ready to embark on a 33-week training course that will lead you toward your dream of becoming a Texas Game Warden. You could turn that dream into a reality because...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
High School Football Player Dies After Head Injury From Game in West Texas
A West Texas high school football player died Saturday morning after suffering a head injury during a junior varsity football game Thursday. Yahir Cancino, a student of Dalhart High School, was injured during a game in Dimmit against Sundown, Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a news release. The...
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels
AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
KWTX
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
Man dies after Pflugerville police chase
Pflugerville Police said Sunday night a man they chased into Austin on Friday has died after being hit by an officer's vehicle during a shootout with officers.
Weekend movie-style shootout spans two cities, ends badly
Texas Rangers are investigating a wild shootout Friday night.Pflugerville police say they tried to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Butler, of Austin, on a suspected drug charge. He fled, leading police on a car chase that ended in Austin, where Butler crashed his vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, near Dell headquarters.Police say Butler ran into a nearby convenience store and tried to carjack a civilian, while firing "multiple" gunshots at police who returned fire.The incident ended when Butler was struck by a police vehicle and died of his injuries.
