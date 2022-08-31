ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 1 ESPN FPI

The season got off to a pretty good start for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program this weekend against head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt. Texas covered the spread in this game, downing ULM by the final score of 52-10 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sep. 3.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Round Rock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Round Rock, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Canyon High School, mother alleges

SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
CAMERON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Two injured at Central Texas State Fair

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the […]
BELTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor University#Volleyball#Baylor Athletics#Highlands Ranch#Child And Family Studies#Valor High School#Baylor Cross Country
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

High School Football Player Dies After Head Injury From Game in West Texas

A West Texas high school football player died Saturday morning after suffering a head injury during a junior varsity football game Thursday. Yahir Cancino, a student of Dalhart High School, was injured during a game in Dimmit against Sundown, Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said in a news release. The...
WEST, TX
KDAF

Report says this is the best diner in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX
Austonia

Weekend movie-style shootout spans two cities, ends badly

Texas Rangers are investigating a wild shootout Friday night.Pflugerville police say they tried to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Butler, of Austin, on a suspected drug charge. He fled, leading police on a car chase that ended in Austin, where Butler crashed his vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, near Dell headquarters.Police say Butler ran into a nearby convenience store and tried to carjack a civilian, while firing "multiple" gunshots at police who returned fire.The incident ended when Butler was struck by a police vehicle and died of his injuries.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy