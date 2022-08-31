Read full article on original website
Ancient Bitcoin Whale Moves $100 Million
A Bitcoin whale address that was created back in 2013 sent 5,000 BTC (approximately $100 million) to Kraken, according to data provided by blockchain explorer OKLink. The latest transaction conducted by the address was made back in May 2021. As reported by U.Today, a large number of whale wallets started...
Cardano (ADA) Becomes Most Profitable Asset on Crypto Market
Binance Halts Deposits and Withdrawals of Defunct Terra Ecosystem Tokens: Details
Massive Bearish Sign? Crypto Exchange Reserves Are Reversing Up
Bitcoin Is Ready for Big Move with Major Macro Events Coming This Week
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
643 Billion SHIB Bought by Whales Over Weekend After Jim Cramer Said Not to Buy SHIB
WhaleStats multi-chain wallet tracker has shared that over the past two days, the largest Ethereum whales scooped up $8 million worth of the Shiba Inu meme coin. It happened a few days after CNBC's Jim Cramer warned investors against buying cryptocurrencies in general, and SHIB and DOGE in particular. As...
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Major Price Move; Here's Why
ETH/BTC Hits 2022 High Ahead of Merge Upgrade
Cardano Sets New Milestone in Native Tokens Issued Following On-chain Growth in August
These DeFi Tokens Are Really Innovative: Analyst
Pseudonymous DeFi analyst who goes by @DefiIgnas on Twitter has shared his "Top 7" innovative assets that reinvented decentralized finances in the last bullish run. Yield farming, elastic supply and more: Most innovative DeFi tokens of 2020-2021. The analyst summarized the most eccentric DeFi concepts the segment saw in the...
281 Billion SHIB Shifted by 3 Mysterious Wallets, Here’s Where These Coins End Up
Flasko (FLSK) Introduces New RWA-Centric Token with Neo (NEO) and Stacks (STX) Communities in Focus
1 Billion SHIB Giveaway Launched by Amazon SHIB Burner: Details
I Want Bitcoin to Go Lower, David Gokhshtein Says, Here's Why
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Goes Live, Aims at Enthusiasts of Cardano (ADA), Fantom (FTM) Protocols
Here Are Results of One of Most Popular Bitcoin Investment Strategies
Ripple Shovels 100 Million XRP to Unknown Wallet After Selling 30 Million One Day Earlier
Dogecoin Rival Floki Inu Now Available on This Asian Exchange
Floki Inu (FLOKI) has been listed by the Deepcoin cryptocurrency exchange. According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, Deepcoin has a daily trading volume of roughly $2 billion. Deepcoin claims that it has more than a million registered users in dozens of countries. The trading platform allows its users to trade...
