u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Whale Moves $100 Million

A Bitcoin whale address that was created back in 2013 sent 5,000 BTC (approximately $100 million) to Kraken, according to data provided by blockchain explorer OKLink. The latest transaction conducted by the address was made back in May 2021. As reported by U.Today, a large number of whale wallets started...
ECONOMY
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Becomes Most Profitable Asset on Crypto Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Binance Halts Deposits and Withdrawals of Defunct Terra Ecosystem Tokens: Details

MARKETS
u.today

Massive Bearish Sign? Crypto Exchange Reserves Are Reversing Up

MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Is Ready for Big Move with Major Macro Events Coming This Week

BUSINESS
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4

STOCKS
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Major Price Move; Here's Why

STOCKS
u.today

ETH/BTC Hits 2022 High Ahead of Merge Upgrade

COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Cardano Sets New Milestone in Native Tokens Issued Following On-chain Growth in August

MARKETS
u.today

These DeFi Tokens Are Really Innovative: Analyst

Pseudonymous DeFi analyst who goes by @DefiIgnas on Twitter has shared his "Top 7" innovative assets that reinvented decentralized finances in the last bullish run. Yield farming, elastic supply and more: Most innovative DeFi tokens of 2020-2021. The analyst summarized the most eccentric DeFi concepts the segment saw in the...
MARKETS
u.today

281 Billion SHIB Shifted by 3 Mysterious Wallets, Here’s Where These Coins End Up

MARKETS
u.today

1 Billion SHIB Giveaway Launched by Amazon SHIB Burner: Details

HOBBIES
u.today

I Want Bitcoin to Go Lower, David Gokhshtein Says, Here's Why

BUSINESS
u.today

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Goes Live, Aims at Enthusiasts of Cardano (ADA), Fantom (FTM) Protocols

COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Here Are Results of One of Most Popular Bitcoin Investment Strategies

MARKETS
u.today

Ripple Shovels 100 Million XRP to Unknown Wallet After Selling 30 Million One Day Earlier

MARKETS
u.today

Dogecoin Rival Floki Inu Now Available on This Asian Exchange

Floki Inu (FLOKI) has been listed by the Deepcoin cryptocurrency exchange. According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, Deepcoin has a daily trading volume of roughly $2 billion. Deepcoin claims that it has more than a million registered users in dozens of countries. The trading platform allows its users to trade...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

