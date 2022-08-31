ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

106.3 The Buzz

Will Austin’s El Arroyo Expand to Wichita Falls?

One of Austin’s most famous restaurants is about to expand. Tex-Mex eatery El Arroyo has plans to open new restaurants across Texas, according to KXAN. The expansion will begin with a new location in New Braunfels. The restaurant will be housed in a two-story structure at Rockin’ R River...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

There’s a Multitude of Merch & Food Vendors at ROK22!

If you've ever been to Rocklahoma you know all too well that along with all the killer live music, the next big draw is all the killer merch you can find here. They have a little bit of everything and specialty vendors from all over the U.S. show up with all kinds of stuff. Whatever you're looking for there's a good chance you'll find it at Rocklahoma. From band/artist merch to every imaginable type of clothing, hats, and other cool items.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

One person killed after motorcycle crash on US-287

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oklaunion US-87 Saturday, after the driver was ejected from the motorcycle. Officials with the Department of Public Safety said James Robert Mills, 56, failed to stay in his lane during a curve, losing control of his motorcycle and striking a cable barrier in the median.
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
