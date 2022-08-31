Read full article on original website
Will Austin’s El Arroyo Expand to Wichita Falls?
One of Austin’s most famous restaurants is about to expand. Tex-Mex eatery El Arroyo has plans to open new restaurants across Texas, according to KXAN. The expansion will begin with a new location in New Braunfels. The restaurant will be housed in a two-story structure at Rockin’ R River...
There’s a Multitude of Merch & Food Vendors at ROK22!
If you've ever been to Rocklahoma you know all too well that along with all the killer live music, the next big draw is all the killer merch you can find here. They have a little bit of everything and specialty vendors from all over the U.S. show up with all kinds of stuff. Whatever you're looking for there's a good chance you'll find it at Rocklahoma. From band/artist merch to every imaginable type of clothing, hats, and other cool items.
One killed in Wilbarger County motorcycle crash
A Vernon man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday evening in Wilbarger County.
Inappropriate photographer and steak stealer make Texoma’s Most Wanted list
Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest on September 2, 2022.
Arrested Texas women were aiding terrorist ring, sheriff says
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
A Fort Sill soldier was found dead Friday night, according to officials.
One person killed after motorcycle crash on US-287
WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oklaunion US-87 Saturday, after the driver was ejected from the motorcycle. Officials with the Department of Public Safety said James Robert Mills, 56, failed to stay in his lane during a curve, losing control of his motorcycle and striking a cable barrier in the median.
