At long last, you can treat your guitar to the novelty toggle switch surround and truss rod cover it deserves

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee perform Rush classics with Dave Grohl at Taylor Hawkins tribute show
The Rush royals played 2112 Part I: Overture, Working Man and YYZ, the latter of which Hawkins himself had performed with the pair during a Foo Fighters gig back in 2008. On Saturday (September 3), the first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert took place at London’s Wembley Stadium, with a formidable lineup of musicians joining forces to celebrate and commemorate the life of the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away earlier this year.
Guitar World Magazine
Them Crooked Vultures reunite for the first time in over a decade at Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Josh Homme, John Paul Jones and Dave Grohl, who took to the stage together for the first time in 12 years, performed an original track, and covered Queens of the Stone Age and Elton John. During Saturday’s Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl unexpectedly reunited with his...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen nail classic Van Halen tracks at Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Accompanied by Dave Grohl on bass, The Darkness's Justin Hawkins on vocals and session ace Josh Freese on drums, Wolfgang paid homage to his father Eddie with killer renditions of Hot For Teacher and On Fire. Foo Fighters gave their beloved late drummer Taylor Hawkins a massive, heart-warming send-off on...
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the slippery soloing style of Muddy Waters
This improvisation on the Muddy Waters classic, Rollin’ Stone takes electric blues back to the source and plants an almighty hook in an E minor pentatonic lick. Muddy Waters is widely revered as being one of the most important musical figures of all time and the “father of modern Chicago blues.” His great many recordings, spanning from 1941 to 1982, are among the most important and influential of all time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Michael Angelo Batio will join Manowar for their upcoming 2023 anniversary tour
Longstanding New York metal outfit Manowar have recruited shred legend Michael Angelo Batio for their upcoming 2023 Crushing the Enemies of Metal anniversary tour. The news comes days after the band’s guitarist Evandro “EV” Martel announced he’d be taking a break from touring “for a while” for “personal reasons”, and thus would not be appearing on the Crushing the Enemies of Metal trek.
Guitar World Magazine
Tyler Bates talks recording and touring with Jerry Cantrell, and how the GuitarViol became a "primary color instrument" for his movie work
The prolific composer and guitarist on scoring 300, working with Rob Zombie, and tipping the hat to David Gilmour on Cantrell's latest solo album, Brighten. Tyler Bates is a wearer of many hats. The LA-based composer and guitarist is arguably best known for his film, television and video game soundtracks, having worked heavily on the music heard in big-budget productions like Guardians of the Galaxy, Conan the Barbarian and John Wick.
Guitar World Magazine
Guthrie Govan: why I love guitar instrumentals
The Aristocrats and Hans Zimmer virtuoso on the art of a good instrumental, the limitations of vocals, and his favorite examples of the genre. With the Aristocrats breaking cover with their breathtaking new collaborative album with Wojtek Lemański and the Primuz Chamber Orchestra, what better time to grab guitarist Guthrie Govan for a quick chat to unpack the majesty of the guitar instrumental?
Guitar World Magazine
Score up to 35% off big-name brands at Guitar Center this Labor Day
Make your Labor Day a musical one with savings on a range of electric guitars, acoustic guitars, basses and amps at Guitar Center. With Labor Day upon us, it can mean only one thing – huge discounts on your favorite guitar brands! With hearty discounts on Epiphone, Music Man, Martin, Schecter and many more, now might be the best time to treat yourself to that special piece of musical equipment you've been eyeing. Whether that's a shred-worthy electric guitar, an angelic acoustic guitar, or a thunderous new bass, Guitar Center has you covered. The music retail giant is offering up to 35% off a wide range of gear this Labor Day (opens in new tab).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitar World Magazine
Gallien-Krueger Fusion 800S and NEO-IV 410 cab review
The cost is relatively high, but this rig is an investment, because this setup is one that is built for the ages, physically and sonically. In the eternal struggle of getting killer tone versus breaking your back to make the gig, hybrid bass amps have been turning the tides of war.
CARS・
Comments / 0