ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'

There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
EUREKA, CA
SFGate

Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city

Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds.  Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool. 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
SFGate

Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed

Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
WEED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Bellevue, NE
City
Nebraska City, NE
State
Nebraska State
SFGate

Mill Fire races through 4,000 acres of northern Calif., injuring several

California firefighters are battling a fast-moving fire that erupted early Friday afternoon about 230 miles north of Sacramento, injuring several people and prompting the mandatory evacuation of thousands of residents. The Mill Fire, which was burning completely uncontained as of 11:11 p.m. local time, has devastated 3,921 acres of land....
WEED, CA
SFGate

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California will face its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures, officials warned Monday. As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecasted record levels of energy use that could exceed supply...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Man#Pumpkin#Squash#Guinness World Records#Vehicles#The Washington Post
SFGate

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
SFGate

Kentucky Ed Department seeks Senate Youth applicants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Education will oversee selection of two high school students from the state to serve as delegates to the U.S. Senate Youth Program. Students from around the U.S. chosen for the merit-based program will study the federal government and the nation's leaders...
KENTUCKY STATE
SFGate

Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy