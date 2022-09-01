ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Napanoch Point wildfire grows in Ulster County's Minnewaska State Park Preserve

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Napanoch Point wildfire continues to grow in Ulster County's Minnewaska State Park Preserve.

Over two dozen local agencies are trying to control the fire that has now spread across 270 acres of the preserve.

The small community is banding together to support those on the frontlines with their generosity of donations.

"They need a break every once in a while, and you have got to give back," says Linda Flanagan.

People like Linda have overwhelmed the Napanoch Fire Company with donations by filling the firehouse with food and drinks for the firefighters to fuel up on as they battle the blaze.

Ann Avery, Trustee of the Napanoch Ladies Auxiliary, says, "It is a very necessary thing as we're seeing with this going on that those people out there fighting those fires and trying to keep us safe need this nourishment and help."

There's concern that Thursday's windy forecast could only worsen conditions heading into the weekend.

The park is still closed while crews fight the fire.

News 12

News 12

