2022 Dana Open: 5 favorites, 5 sleepers to win the tournament

One of the strongest fields in the 38-year history of northwest Ohio’s LPGA Tour event is assembled.

Eight of the top 10 players in the Rolex World Ranking and 31 of the top 50 will be at Highland Meadows this week.

At 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Germany’s Esther Henseleit will strike the first tee shot, and the Dana Open presented by Marathon will be underway.

Many of the names are familiar from past tournaments and last year’s Solheim Cup at nearby Inverness Club. The Blade will highlight 10 of the 144 players as favorites and sleepers to take home the $262,500 first-place check.

FAVORITES

■ Lydia Ko: If there’s a tournament at Highland Meadows, Ko’s name is going to be on the list of favorites. She has won here twice and finished second another time. In 24 career rounds at Highland Meadows, she has shot in the 60s 19 times and broken par 20 times. The fourth-ranked Ko has five top 10s in six appearances. Her lowest finish was tied for 20th.

■ Brooke Henderson: The fifth-ranked player in the world knows her way around Highland Meadows, and she has arrived here just a month after winning her most recent major championship. Henderson has only missed one cut at the Dana Open, an event that’s an annual stop on her calendar. She nearly won in 2018, finishing just outside a playoff between eventual winner Jasmine Suwannapura and Brittany Lincicome.

■ Jennifer Kupcho: As a college junior, Kupcho entered the final round of the 2018 Marathon Classic a few shots off the lead. As a rookie in 2019, she finished tied for fifth. Last year, she tied for ninth. If there was any lingering doubt about Kupcho’s status on tour, she slammed the door with a major championship victory at the final Chevron Championship at Mission Hills in April. Chances are the rising American star will be near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday at the Dana Open.

■ Nasa Hataoka: The defending champion has to be on the short lists of favorites, even though she doesn’t have a sterling history at Highland Meadows. Her total at last year’s rain-shortened Marathon Classic nearly set a tournament record. She was 19 under after 54 holes, four shots shy of Se Ri Pak’s 72-hole record. Since last year’s win, Hataoka has further established herself as one of the best players in the world.

■ Lexi Thompson: Thompson has come oh-so-close to winning at Highland Meadows on multiple occasions. She has finished 17 under and 20 under, yet somehow was beaten both times. Among players who haven’t won the Dana Open, no one can match Thompson’s resume: zero missed cuts in eight appearances and three top-three finishes.

SLEEPERS

■ Danielle Kang: Huh, Kang listed as a sleeper? The only reason she isn’t among the favorites is because she missed nearly two months of the season after the discovery of a tumor on her spine. She made her return last week, and rust didn’t appear to be an issue. Kang shot rounds of 67-66-68-73 and finished tied for 17th. In six appearances at the Dana Open, she has never missed a cut and won the 2020 edition.

■ Jodi Ewart Shadoff: Sometimes a golf course just fits a particular player and their style, and that is the case with Ewart Shadoff and Highland Meadows. She can make a flurry of birdies, which is a must at the Sylvania course. Ewart Shadoff has two top-three finishes at the Dana Open and her 20 career rounds at the event read like temperatures in San Diego: 63, 66, 67, 67, 67, 68, 68, 68, 68, 69, 70, 70, 71, 71, 71, 71, 73, 73, 73, 73.

■ Matilda Castren: The Fin had a tremendous 2021 season that included winning on the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour and being part of the winning European Solheim Cup team. She tied for 25 in the 2020 Marathon Classic and finished tied for 15th last year.

■ Stacy Lewis: The Toledo-born Lewis is always a fan favorite. In 15 appearances at her hometown event, she has finished in the top 10 five times, including the past three years. The 2023 Solheim Cup captain is entering the twilight of her career — she’s 37 years old — but Lewis is still a factor on the LPGA Tour, with three top 10s this season.

■ Caroline Masson: The German has only played in five tournaments at Highland Meadows, but she has finished in the top five twice and has one missed cut.