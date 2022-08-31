EXCLUSIVE: Longeveron's Lomecel-B Product Gets US FDA Fast Track Designation For Treatment Of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome in Infants

Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Iveric Bio Announces Positive Topline Data from Zimura® GATHER2 Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Geographic Atrophy
- Primary Endpoint Met with 14.3% Reduction (p-value = 0.0064) in Mean Rate of Growth (Slope) in GA Area Over 12 Months Using Square Root Transformation; 17.7% Reduction (p-value = 0.0039) Using Observed GA Area - - Statistically Significant Result with Favorable Safety Profile - - Post-hoc Analysis of U.S....
Benzinga
PureTech Presents Data for LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) Supporting Design of Dose-Ranging Trial in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) at European Respiratory Society International Congress 2022
LYT-100 was well-tolerated compared to pirfenidone in a healthy older adult crossover trial, informing dose selection for recently initiated trial in IPF. PureTech Health plc PRTCPRTC)) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to changing the treatment paradigm for devastating diseases, today announced a poster presentation describing the rationale and design for the Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 in patients with IPF at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress. The poster also reviews the results from a Phase 1 crossover trial of LYT-100 in healthy older adults, which supports the dose selection for the Phase 2 trial. LYT-100 is a therapeutic candidate in PureTech's Wholly Owned Pipeline and is being advanced for the treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis, including IPF.
Sanofi-Regeneron's Flagship Drug Shows Consistent Efficacy, Safety Profile At Two Years For Asthma In Kids
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN and Sanofi SA SNY announced results from a Phase 3 open-label extension trial of Dupixent (dupilumab) as maintenance therapy in asthma patients aged 6 to 11. The trial assessed Dupixent when added to other asthma medications for uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma with evidence of type 2 inflammation.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
What Do You Do With Five Hundred Tons Of Surplus Weed? Cannabis Producers Have An Oversupply Problem
When Canada became the second country in the world, after Uruguay, to legalize cannabis, weed companies were viewed as pioneers in “the green frontier.” Their stocks and their fortunes soared. They suddenly became rock stars. Not Enough Weed To Go Around. With legalization, long lines to buy legal...
IVERIC bio Stock Soars After Encouraging Geographic Atrophy Trial Data
IVERIC bio Inc ISEE announced positive data from the second Phase 3 trial of Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) for geographic atrophy (GA). GATHER2 met its prespecified primary endpoint of mean growth rate (slope) in GA area at 12 months with statistical significance and a favorable safety profile. Zimura showed a 14.3%...
Benzinga
Bertis Announces Proteomic Based Research Results of New Biomarker for Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis
Presentation of a new multi-biomarker panel with 95% accuracy for stage 1 to 3 ovarian cancer based on targeted mass spectrometry (MS) and bioinformatics. Research results through Bertis' technology platform were published as a cover article in the September issue of the international scientific journal, ‘Journal of Proteome Research'
Amazon To Set Foot In Prescription Drug Sales In Japan: Report
E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc AMZN is purportedly planning to enter the prescription drug sales market in Japan, the Nikkei reported. Amazon will partner with small and medium-size pharmacies to create an online platform, and customers can have their medicines delivered at home. The move will be a huge game changer...
Benzinga
CFRX: Exebacase Shows Potent Antimicrobial Activity in Implant-Associated MRSA Osteomyelitis…
Exebacase Active in Rabbit Model of MRSA Implant-Associated Osteomyelitis. On July 15, 2022, ContraFect Corp. CFRX announced the publication of results in the Journal of Bone and Joint Infection from a preclinical rabbit model of implant-associated methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) osteomyelitis (Karau et al., 2022). The study consisted of an...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Of Economic Pain, Says Baby Boomers Will Be 'Biggest Losers'
This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" and personal finance author Robert Kiyosaki says that the U.S. is facing a future of unprecedented economic pain. During a recent video interaction, Kiyosaki says rising inflation, shortfalls in social security, and healthcare funding are the key...
Benzinga
Taiwan shared progress in improving human rights in the fishing sector at the "Taiwan-US Bilateral Consultation on Fishery Labor Rights and Benefits"
The "Taiwan-U.S. Bilateral Consultation on Fishery Labor Rights and Benefits" was held on September 2, U.S. time, in Washington, D.C. The Taiwan Fisheries Agency (TFA) met up with the Bureau of International Labor Affairs, U.S. Department of Labor (DOL/ILAB) for exchanging information and experience on safeguarding fishery labor rights. TFA...
Benzinga
SGFY Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Signify Health, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Signify Health, Inc. SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash is fair to Signify Health shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Signify Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
Benzinga
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Molecular Partners AG with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Molecular Partners AG ("Molecular Partners" or "the Company") MOLN for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's American...
Meta Goes Aggressive On VR Despite Regulatory Hindrances; Scoops Another VR Startup For Undisclosed Terms
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META scooped Lofelt, a Berlin startup, the Wall Street Journal reports. The financial terms of the transaction remained undisclosed. Lofelt specializes in haptic technology, which can replicate touch experience in a virtual setting through forces or vibrations in a hardware device, like a smartphone or videogame console controller.
CVS Health Expands Home Healthcare Portfolio With $8B Signify Health Acquisition
CVS Health Corp CVS has agreed to acquire Signify Health Inc SGFY for $30.50 per share in cash, representing a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion. Signify Health offers Health Risk Assessments, value-based care, and provider enablement via a network of over 10,000 clinicians across all 50 states. In...
