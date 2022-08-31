Read full article on original website
No criminal charges for Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee in ‘close call,’ prosecutor says
An investigation into an incident between Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee and a sergeant on the force concluded that there was evidence the chief committed a felony crime, but not enough to prove it. A county prosecutor’s office recommended no criminal charges against Lee, who was accused of seriously injuring...
KTVB
Boise Police investigate child enticement reports
The Boise School District sent a letter to parents, alerting them to a report of a possible child enticement incident. Police say they are investigating.
Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13
BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
Police arrest Idaho man suspected of attempted murder
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man wanted for attempted murder was arrested by police Thursday, and booked into the Ada County Jail. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon, according to the Ada County Jail. According...
Boise business concerned about 'downtown cruise' behavior vandalizing property
BOISE, Idaho — The Delia Dante Gallery has called the Linen District home for three years. The welding and enameling workshop planted its stake at the corner of 14th and Main Street. But the gallery's founder, Delia Dante, quickly learned the intersection has a history. "I thought, 'Oh my...
Nampa Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Buffalo Wild Wings
Rumor began swirling late last night of a shooting in Nampa--and all jokes aside, when posts like this go up in local Facebook groups, very rarely is there actually a shooting to report. Once photos began to arise of Nampa Police officers swarming the parking lot of a Nampa Buffalo Wild Wings & Edwards Cinema, however, it felt a little more real.
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
Police Recover 23 Firearms, Narcotics, Ammunition and Cash During Execution of Search Warrant in Caldwell
CALDWELL, ID - During the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the Caldwell Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team worked in conjunction with the Canyon County Sheriffs Office SWAT Team to serve an extremely high-risk search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of East Elgin Street in Caldwell, Idaho.
KPVI Newschannel 6
‘Willful pattern of abusive use of force’: Further details of case against ex-Caldwell police officer
Originally published Sept. 2 on KTVB.COM. Little by little, more information about the FBI’s investigations, and the government case, against a former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley, is becoming available. Earlier this year, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph Hoadley on four felony counts:. - Deprivation of rights under...
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years' prison for rape
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April, roughly a year after he resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse. The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment. The sentence would at least deter von Ehlinger from committing another crime while he is incarcerated, Reardon said.
Post Register
Caldwell police execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant, arrest two linked to Mexican drug cartel
The Caldwell Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team recovered a “large amount of narcotics,” as well as assault weapons and ammunition in a “high-risk search warrant” Tuesday morning, the police department said. According to a news release from Caldwell Police, the...
Be on lookout for attempted murder suspect, Boise County Sheriff asks
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Idaho man who's wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, is suspected of first-degree attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon. A $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho State Police officer arrested, charged with felony battery domestic violence
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – An Idaho State Police specialist has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with felony battery domestic violence with a traumatic injury. Derek James Emmert, 38, was arrested after he allegedly bruised a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by the...
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
getnews.info
beckersspine.com
Idaho orthopedic surgeon arrested for alleged misconduct at practice
Orthopedic surgeon Stanley Waters, MD, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple people at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Statesman reported Aug. 29. The allegations stem from two separate reports made in July, the report said. According to Boise police, he allegedly touched "multiple victims." Dr. Waters was booked...
Treasure Valley Doctor Accused of Inappropriately Touching Patients
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Boise authorities have arrested a doctor and charged him with two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. According to the Boise Police Department, 68-year-old Stanley Waters was booked Monday into the Ada County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Boise Police say evidence found during an investigation alleges Waters inappropriately touched multiple people at his place of work, which is listed on St. Luke's Health System website as Americana Orthopaedics in Boise. The clinic is listed as Water's private practice. Boise Police says there could be other victims and have asked people to call 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) if they think they may be a victim.
Man charged with arson after fire damages front yard of Boise Bench home
BOISE, Idaho — A man who was suspected of starting a fire at a Boise home was arrested by police Tuesday afternoon. James Lemm was arrested after a preliminary investigation named him as a suspect in a fire that damaged a fence and yard of a home in the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Over 750 people working on Four Corners fire
BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
