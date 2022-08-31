ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland, ID

Comments / 10

Related
98.3 The Snake

Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13

BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
ADA COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fruitland, ID
Fruitland, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Buffalo Wild Wings

Rumor began swirling late last night of a shooting in Nampa--and all jokes aside, when posts like this go up in local Facebook groups, very rarely is there actually a shooting to report. Once photos began to arise of Nampa Police officers swarming the parking lot of a Nampa Buffalo Wild Wings & Edwards Cinema, however, it felt a little more real.
NAMPA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Idaho State Police#Violent Crime#Fruitland Police#Unidentified Person Unit
The Associated Press

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years' prison for rape

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April, roughly a year after he resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse. The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment. The sentence would at least deter von Ehlinger from committing another crime while he is incarcerated, Reardon said.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
107.9 LITE FM

Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?

We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
IDAHO STATE
getnews.info

The Premier Window Contractor in Meridian ID

Three Brothers LLC is a top-rated family-owned business providing quality window installation, repair, and replacement services in Meridian and the surrounding region. In an update, the team highlighted the necessity of hiring the best window contractor in Meridian. Meridian, ID – In a website post, Three Brothers LLC pinpointed the...
MERIDIAN, ID
beckersspine.com

Idaho orthopedic surgeon arrested for alleged misconduct at practice

Orthopedic surgeon Stanley Waters, MD, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple people at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, Idaho, Idaho Statesman reported Aug. 29. The allegations stem from two separate reports made in July, the report said. According to Boise police, he allegedly touched "multiple victims." Dr. Waters was booked...
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Treasure Valley Doctor Accused of Inappropriately Touching Patients

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Boise authorities have arrested a doctor and charged him with two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. According to the Boise Police Department, 68-year-old Stanley Waters was booked Monday into the Ada County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Boise Police say evidence found during an investigation alleges Waters inappropriately touched multiple people at his place of work, which is listed on St. Luke's Health System website as Americana Orthopaedics in Boise. The clinic is listed as Water's private practice. Boise Police says there could be other victims and have asked people to call 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) if they think they may be a victim.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Over 750 people working on Four Corners fire

BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy