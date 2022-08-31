Read full article on original website
8 Crazy Colored College Football Fields That Boise State Approved
The Broncos kick off the 2022 season on the road at Oregon State on Saturday, September 3 at 8:30 p.m. They'll spend two weeks on the road before finally hosting their first game of the season on Saturday, September 17 against Tennesee-Martin. If we were betting people, we'd place money...
Oregon State football vs. Boise State: How to watch, what to watch for
Beavers look to expand on growing expectations with Group of Five power Broncos coming to Corvallis. Year five for Johnathan Smith leading Oregon State football begins this weekend when the Beavers welcome Boise State to Corvallis. Of course, the backdrop to the game will be a little different as Reser Stadium is still under renovations and has limited seating in the complex. Much like the stadium, the program has received a revitalization under Smith and enters the 2022 season with expectations that have been the highest since Smith took over. Here's how to watch the season opener Saturday...
How will Boise State and Jeramiah Dickey come up with $300 million?
How do you quickly raise money to fund a $300 million project?. Ask Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey. With the recent announcement of the new Athletics Master Village at Boise State, many people deemed it a “stretch” not just because of the drastic changes on campus, but because of the finances involved.
This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho
Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
Hawgsmoke fighter jet competition comes to Boise
Next week A-10 fighter jet crews will compete against each other in the desert outside Boise, think NASCAR but with fighter jets. The competition is called Hawgsmoke and the 190th Fighter Squadron from the Idaho Air National Guard is pretty good at it. They won the competition for the third time last year and are hosting the event this year.
Meridian man on this season of "Survivor"
Survivor has announced the 18 new castaways competing on the 43rd Edition, and joining them is Idaho resident, Mike Gabler. Originally from Texas, now living in Idaho, 52-year-old Mike Gabler is a heart valve specialist. "Working in the operating room under high stress, I think is the perfect way to...
Country Superstars Combine For One Epic Concert In Nampa
Getting closer to the end of 2022, more artists are announcing their tours for 2023. These country stars have decided to come together for an epic tour. One night they are going to be in Boise and you aren't going to want to miss it. Country Stars Touring Together 2023.
Election results for Idaho school bonds and levies
BOISE, Idaho — Several school districts had bond or levy measures up for a vote on Tuesday, August 30. Results are unofficial until canvassed by county commissioners. Middleton School District No. 134 (Canyon County) General obligation bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass) Yes: 53.52%. No: 46.48%. DID NOT PASS.
Fire that prompted I-84 closure in eastern Oregon now fully contained
BOISE, Idaho — I-84 between Pendleton and Ontario was temporally closed Thursday, due to a wildfire by the roadway. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said Friday that the 365 Fire burned 1,258 acres and is now 100% contained. On Thursday, eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed from Exit...
One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills
Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho’s fire-prone rangelands. The post One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills appeared first on Columbia Insight. One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills was first posted on August 30, 2022 at 9:06 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Speed limits
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This week, CPL. Kyle Wills addresses some misconceptions about the flow of traffic and driving five to ten miles above the speed limit. Click the video player above to learn more about speed limits.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today
Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
Cougar Island Among Payette Lake Properties Up for Bid at Live Auction Later This Month
MCCALL, ID - On September 14, the Idaho Department of Lands will host live auctions for several properties around Payette Lake. According to the IDL, the auction includes Cougar Island, which may be purchased as an entire island or as five individual lots, which ever brings in more to the endowment beneficiary. Two non-lake front lots will also be auctioned.
One man Killed, Another Injured in Shootings Outside Southern Idaho Buffalo Wild Wings
NAMPA - Just before 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, police in Nampa were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings in the 2100 block of N. Cassia Street. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers arrived to find an adult male who...
Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’
The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation. Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
Boise business concerned about 'downtown cruise' behavior vandalizing property
BOISE, Idaho — The Delia Dante Gallery has called the Linen District home for three years. The welding and enameling workshop planted its stake at the corner of 14th and Main Street. But the gallery's founder, Delia Dante, quickly learned the intersection has a history. "I thought, 'Oh my...
60 companies looking to fill hundreds of positions at Idaho Job & Career Fair in Meridian
Job seekers are encouraged to attend a multi-employer hiring event in Meridian. (Courtesy of Pixabay) Job seekers can meet with more than 60 companies about hundreds of open positions from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Idaho Job & Career Fair, according to a press release. Attendees can drop off...
Idaho Humane Society Hopes Someone Will Adopt This Senior Dog
If there is one thing we know about folks in the Treasure Valley, it is that they love their pets. Just about every patio in town is dog-friendly and you will be hard pressed to find a trail, hike, or park that doesn't have a bunch of happy doggos running around.
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
