Weiser, ID

Portland Tribune

Oregon State football vs. Boise State: How to watch, what to watch for

Beavers look to expand on growing expectations with Group of Five power Broncos coming to Corvallis. Year five for Johnathan Smith leading Oregon State football begins this weekend when the Beavers welcome Boise State to Corvallis. Of course, the backdrop to the game will be a little different as Reser Stadium is still under renovations and has limited seating in the complex. Much like the stadium, the program has received a revitalization under Smith and enters the 2022 season with expectations that have been the highest since Smith took over. Here's how to watch the season opener Saturday...
CORVALLIS, OR
Arbiter Online

How will Boise State and Jeramiah Dickey come up with $300 million?

How do you quickly raise money to fund a $300 million project?. Ask Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey. With the recent announcement of the new Athletics Master Village at Boise State, many people deemed it a “stretch” not just because of the drastic changes on campus, but because of the finances involved.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho

Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
City
Fruitland, ID
City
Homedale, ID
Weiser, ID
Sports
City
Weiser, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hawgsmoke fighter jet competition comes to Boise

Next week A-10 fighter jet crews will compete against each other in the desert outside Boise, think NASCAR but with fighter jets. The competition is called Hawgsmoke and the 190th Fighter Squadron from the Idaho Air National Guard is pretty good at it. They won the competition for the third time last year and are hosting the event this year.
BOISE, ID
KLEWTV

Meridian man on this season of "Survivor"

Survivor has announced the 18 new castaways competing on the 43rd Edition, and joining them is Idaho resident, Mike Gabler. Originally from Texas, now living in Idaho, 52-year-old Mike Gabler is a heart valve specialist. "Working in the operating room under high stress, I think is the perfect way to...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Election results for Idaho school bonds and levies

BOISE, Idaho — Several school districts had bond or levy measures up for a vote on Tuesday, August 30. Results are unofficial until canvassed by county commissioners. Middleton School District No. 134 (Canyon County) General obligation bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass) Yes: 53.52%. No: 46.48%. DID NOT PASS.
BOISE, ID
Columbia Insight

One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills

Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho’s fire-prone rangelands. The post One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills appeared first on Columbia Insight. One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills was first posted on August 30, 2022 at 9:06 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Speed limits

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This week, CPL. Kyle Wills addresses some misconceptions about the flow of traffic and driving five to ten miles above the speed limit. Click the video player above to learn more about speed limits.
BOISE, ID
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
MIX 106

Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today

Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
BOISE, ID
signalamerican.com

Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’

The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation.  Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
FRUITLAND, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor

This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
BOISE, ID

