Beavers look to expand on growing expectations with Group of Five power Broncos coming to Corvallis. Year five for Johnathan Smith leading Oregon State football begins this weekend when the Beavers welcome Boise State to Corvallis. Of course, the backdrop to the game will be a little different as Reser Stadium is still under renovations and has limited seating in the complex. Much like the stadium, the program has received a revitalization under Smith and enters the 2022 season with expectations that have been the highest since Smith took over. Here's how to watch the season opener Saturday...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO