Read full article on original website
Related
8 Crazy Colored College Football Fields That Boise State Approved
The Broncos kick off the 2022 season on the road at Oregon State on Saturday, September 3 at 8:30 p.m. They'll spend two weeks on the road before finally hosting their first game of the season on Saturday, September 17 against Tennesee-Martin. If we were betting people, we'd place money...
CBS Sports
Oregon State vs. Boise State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Last Season Records: Oregon State 7-6; Boise State 7-5 The Boise State Broncos and the Oregon State Beavers will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Reser Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Boise State was on the positive side of .500 (7-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Oregon State is in much the same boat after finishing their last season at 7-6.
This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho
Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
Arbiter Online
How will Boise State and Jeramiah Dickey come up with $300 million?
How do you quickly raise money to fund a $300 million project?. Ask Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey. With the recent announcement of the new Athletics Master Village at Boise State, many people deemed it a “stretch” not just because of the drastic changes on campus, but because of the finances involved.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hawgsmoke fighter jet competition comes to Boise
Next week A-10 fighter jet crews will compete against each other in the desert outside Boise, think NASCAR but with fighter jets. The competition is called Hawgsmoke and the 190th Fighter Squadron from the Idaho Air National Guard is pretty good at it. They won the competition for the third time last year and are hosting the event this year.
KREM
'Outwit, outplay, outlast' | Idaho man set to be oldest contestant in upcoming 'Survivor' season
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is returning for its 43rd season and welcoming 18 new contestants to the island. Among those 18 brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike "Gabler" Gabler currently lives...
How Awkward Was Your Last Twin Falls ID High School Reunion?
September and October are big months for high school reunions. I have one coming up in mid-October, and I have absolutely no intention of going. My decision doesn't have anything to do with nerves or not wanting to reconnect with anyone in particular, but apparently many Americans have the same beef about attending reunions, according to an online source.
Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair
The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Lion Confirmed Along Trail in Twin Falls ID
You would know the area. Along the canyon and near the gun club and Federation Point. At the far north end of Washington Street. A guy was out running last week when he encountered the animal. He waited several days before notifying Idaho Fish and Game. The lion may have since moved on, but people in the area are still being warned to keep a close eye on their children and pets.
Country Superstars Combine For One Epic Concert In Nampa
Getting closer to the end of 2022, more artists are announcing their tours for 2023. These country stars have decided to come together for an epic tour. One night they are going to be in Boise and you aren't going to want to miss it. Country Stars Touring Together 2023.
kmvt
Cassia County Schools in a tough spot amid record heat
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been hot outside, and everyone’s been feeling it. Imagine having to sit in the heat all day without any air conditioning though. That’s what they have to deal with at Burley High School and Burley Junior High School. “A 2016...
11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining
We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmvt
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents are noticing the smoke in the sky, and a lot of this is coming from a fire burning near the Camas/Blaine/and Elmore County lines. The Ross Fork Fire is only 10% contained and is currently burning just under 3,000 acres. Dry weather and high winds on Thursday has allowed the fire to grow 1,000 acres and upslope to Johnson Creek, Vienna Creek, and Jake’s Gulch. Helicopters were able to slow the fire’s growth.
One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills
Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho’s fire-prone rangelands. The post One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills appeared first on Columbia Insight. One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills was first posted on August 30, 2022 at 9:06 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
'The growth isn't gonna stop': Failed bonds concern Idaho school districts
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Vallivue School District and Middleton School District failed to pass bonds on the Aug. 30. ballot; bonds that would have funded new schools. Both school districts called the election results "disappointing." New schools are necessary to keep up with continued growth throughout the Treasure Valley, Vallivue Public Information Officer Joey Palmer said.
Another Argument for Taking the Keys Away From Women in Idaho
I saw the beautiful blue Super Sport in Jerome and wanted some pictures. It sat parked far away from any other open parking spaces, and I figured I could get some good angles. Then suddenly the box labeled Jeep pulled in right next to the classic car. The Jeep driver had multiple empty spaces close to the door at the shop.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash with car Sunday evening in Meridian. According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, the crash happened between the motorcycle and vehicle on West Franklin Road. Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as Joshua Trent, of Meridian. The man was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Aaron Paul Is Selling His $1.3 Million Boise Home With a Built-In Hot Spring (Photos)
Aaron Paul is selling his $1.3 million house in Boise, Idaho. Built in 1959, the Breaking Bad actor's Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home is over 2,000 square feet and features a geothermal pool, two bedrooms and a whopping 54 French doors and windows. Paul, who hails from Idaho, recently posted a...
Why a Burger King Sign in Twin Falls Grabbed Attention in the Wrong Way
Warning: The story below does include a picture with explicit language. If you are offended by offensive language, please do not continue reading or scroll further. Late nights on weekends, when teenagers sneak out or find themselves bored, they like to get into mischief. Sometimes adults like to pull pranks as well when they see an opportunity. It can be fun to do harmless pranks and mischievous acts, so long as nobody gets hurt and nothing is damaged. Sometimes employees have had enough and decide they don't care about their jobs anymore and say forget it, by doing something to get fired. The reasons above are mentioned, because it is not entirely sure which took place, but recently someone decided to rearrange the Burger King's on Washington and Cheney sign in Twin Falls. Some kids thought it would be funny, an adult saw an opportunity to change the sign for a laugh, or some employee may not have cared anymore and arranged the sign a certain way, whichever it was, bravo.
Comments / 0