Weiser, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Over 750 people working on Four Corners fire

BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today

Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
BOISE, ID
Nampa, ID
Boise, ID
Weiser, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining

We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?

Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho.
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor

This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
BOISE, ID
Columbia Insight

One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills

Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho’s fire-prone rangelands. The post One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills appeared first on Columbia Insight. One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills was first posted on August 30, 2022 at 9:06 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hawgsmoke fighter jet competition comes to Boise

Next week A-10 fighter jet crews will compete against each other in the desert outside Boise, think NASCAR but with fighter jets. The competition is called Hawgsmoke and the 190th Fighter Squadron from the Idaho Air National Guard is pretty good at it. They won the competition for the third time last year and are hosting the event this year.
BOISE, ID

