Over 750 people working on Four Corners fire
BOISE, Idaho — The Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade is still burning after lightning struck the area on Aug. 13. As of Friday evening, the fire is over 13,000 acres and 34% contained. This is Pila Malolo’s third day on the fire. He said the combination of high temperatures and low humidity has made containing the fire difficult.
‘An airplane ride of joy’: Boise based pilot set to fly Spokane girl with Leukemia back home
Spokane Quaranteam put out a request on Facebook to get Ms. E on a private jet back home and within 70 minutes the group had multiple pilots step up and volunteer.
Boise business concerned about 'downtown cruise' behavior vandalizing property
BOISE, Idaho — The Delia Dante Gallery has called the Linen District home for three years. The welding and enameling workshop planted its stake at the corner of 14th and Main Street. But the gallery's founder, Delia Dante, quickly learned the intersection has a history. "I thought, 'Oh my...
Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today
Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
Cougar Island Among Payette Lake Properties Up for Bid at Live Auction Later This Month
MCCALL, ID - On September 14, the Idaho Department of Lands will host live auctions for several properties around Payette Lake. According to the IDL, the auction includes Cougar Island, which may be purchased as an entire island or as five individual lots, which ever brings in more to the endowment beneficiary. Two non-lake front lots will also be auctioned.
'Outwit, outplay, outlast' | Idaho man set to be oldest contestant in upcoming 'Survivor' season
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is returning for its 43rd season and welcoming 18 new contestants to the island. Among those 18 brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike "Gabler" Gabler currently lives...
Country Superstars Combine For One Epic Concert In Nampa
Getting closer to the end of 2022, more artists are announcing their tours for 2023. These country stars have decided to come together for an epic tour. One night they are going to be in Boise and you aren't going to want to miss it. Country Stars Touring Together 2023.
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
Idaho Humane Society Hopes Someone Will Adopt This Senior Dog
If there is one thing we know about folks in the Treasure Valley, it is that they love their pets. Just about every patio in town is dog-friendly and you will be hard pressed to find a trail, hike, or park that doesn't have a bunch of happy doggos running around.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Empty chairs on the statehouse steps represent 353 Idahoans who died from drug overdose
BOISE, Idaho — Empty chairs lined the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday. Each chair represented one Idahoan who has died from drug overdose last year. In total 353 chairs were on display, a visual representation of the 353 Idahoans who died in 2021. “The purpose of today's event...
Fire that prompted I-84 closure in eastern Oregon now fully contained
BOISE, Idaho — I-84 between Pendleton and Ontario was temporally closed Thursday, due to a wildfire by the roadway. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said Friday that the 365 Fire burned 1,258 acres and is now 100% contained. On Thursday, eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed from Exit...
Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
60 companies looking to fill hundreds of positions at Idaho Job & Career Fair in Meridian
Job seekers are encouraged to attend a multi-employer hiring event in Meridian. (Courtesy of Pixabay) Job seekers can meet with more than 60 companies about hundreds of open positions from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Idaho Job & Career Fair, according to a press release. Attendees can drop off...
11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining
We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?
Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho.
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills
Cogongrass is the latest of a fast-growing number of invasive plants threatening Idaho’s fire-prone rangelands. The post One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills appeared first on Columbia Insight. One of ‘the world’s worst weeds’ is spreading in Boise foothills was first posted on August 30, 2022 at 9:06 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Man charged with arson after fire damages front yard of Boise Bench home
BOISE, Idaho — A man who was suspected of starting a fire at a Boise home was arrested by police Tuesday afternoon. James Lemm was arrested after a preliminary investigation named him as a suspect in a fire that damaged a fence and yard of a home in the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Hawgsmoke fighter jet competition comes to Boise
Next week A-10 fighter jet crews will compete against each other in the desert outside Boise, think NASCAR but with fighter jets. The competition is called Hawgsmoke and the 190th Fighter Squadron from the Idaho Air National Guard is pretty good at it. They won the competition for the third time last year and are hosting the event this year.
