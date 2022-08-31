ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, WA

KHQ Right Now

Additional air support called into Seven Bays Fire, area closures and evacuations remain in place

DAVNEPORT, Wash. - The Seven Bays Fire northwest of Davenport ignited Sunday night around 8:30, and crews remain on-scene to try and contain it today. A Type 3 management team from the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) assumed command of the fire on Sept. 5. Some crews have been redirected to Reinbold Rd. to reinforce lines in that location this afternoon.
DAVENPORT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body found near Girl Scout Office in West Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found, behind a fence, on the SE corner of North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue, Monday morning. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho share a parking lot with a few small offices in this space. An employee was heading into work when they saw the body behind a bush. They...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews contain fire on Fender Road in Colbert

COLBERT, Wash. - The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) crews on scene of the fire burning in Colbert said 40-45 acres were burned but the area is now contained. Air support was originally on scene, but was sent away once ground crews got a handle on the fire. Right...
COLBERT, WA
KHQ Right Now

Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained

CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...
KHQ Right Now

Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams was aboard plane that crashed in Puget Sound

The civil rights activist who founded a community center and Black newspaper in Spokane was aboard the plane that crashed Sunday afternoon in the Puget Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that Sandy Williams, the force behind the Carl Maxey Center in East Central Spokane and the publisher of the Black Lens, was a passenger on the plane, said Rick Williams, Sandy Williams' brother. The Coast Guard determined Monday morning that no one could have survived the crash.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Symphony reschedules free concert

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony will performer it's free Labor Day Weekend concert at Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, after poor air quality forced organizers to cancel it on Saturday. The symphony's concert at Comstock Park is still scheduled to take place...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Pig Out in the Park on pace to match or break attendance record

SPOKANE, Wash. - Organizers of Pig Out in the Park say attendance numbers are on pace to match or break their attendance record set the last time the event was held in 2019. Founder Bill Burke said they've seen almost 80,000 people "pigging out in the park" over the festival's first four days, saw a record turnout on Saturday and could match the 115,000 people who came to the event in 2019, before its two-year hiatus.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Picture perfect conditions for Labor Day in Spokane: sunshine and low-80s!

Labor Day weekend is in full swing, with Monday’s forecast looking especially perfect, including sunny skies and temperatures in the low-80s. Sunday night was clear with light to moderate winds moving through the Lilac City, as folks enjoyed “Pig Out in the Park” in downtown Spokane at Riverfront Park!
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

How Teens and Seniors Can Change Car Accident Statistics

Reckless behavior behind the wheel feels like a constant problem in the United States. Even during the pandemic, when travel restrictions were applied, drivers still experienced a significant number of collisions between vehicles despite a reduction in traffic volume. Focusing on what happens after a road crash and what you...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Level 3 evacuations issued for Boulder Mountain Fire

CUSICK, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been issued for people living near the Boulder Mountain Fire. The evacuation order is for 16 square miles west of SR-20. The area is primarily accessed by Tacoma Creek Road. Tacoma Creek Road is closed above Calicoma Road. People living on parts of Cusick Creek Road, Calispel Peak...
CUSICK, WA

