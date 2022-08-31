ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Terri Miller
5d ago

The perfect example of manufactured hysteria by the republicans. I don’t think they know what truth is, besides a word in trump’s online gig.

19
richard mckee
5d ago

Talibanicans telling lies to cover up lies about lies! How many variations of "THE TRUTH" are they going to put forth? There is only one truth and their lies try to hide it...

15
Thomas Robinson
5d ago

well if you look at the pictures of the agents at merlargo. you'll see they all had body cams. so take that data and match it to trps security. Walla

10
Texas State
Salon

“One of the worst offenders”: Palin spreads more misinformation than any GOP candidate, study shows

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the George W. Bush and Barack Obama years, many Republicans steered clear of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Infowars. Even Bill O'Reilly, then a Fox News host, was overtly contemptuous of Jones. But during Donald Trump's presidency, Infowars was granted White House press credentials; the Trump White House treated Infowars much more respectfully than it treated CNN or the New York Times. Conspiracy theorists, once shunned by Republicans, became much more accepted in the GOP — and some Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert, have promoted QAnon conspiracy theories.
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Ronny Jackson
Kristi Noem
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

The One Sentence Republicans Need to Stop Using

As former President Donald Trump endured one of his worst weeks yet, Republicans have been on our TV screens taking aim at everyone else—but themselves. On this episode of The New Abnormal, hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy talk Trump and the sentence Republicans need to stop repeating.“Their big talking point that they all independently apparently came up with is… if they can do this to the president, think what they can do to you. First of all, he’s not the president,” Andy says.“And it would be nice if they would stop saying, ‘If they can do this to the...
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
