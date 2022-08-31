ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock At Risk Of Being Canceled For Nicole Brown Simpson Joke

By Tanay Hudson
Chris Rock is facing backlash for another insensitive joke.

During a comedy show in Phoenix, Arizona, Rock revealed that he was asked to host the 2023 Academy Awards. The Brooklyn native said he rejected the offer because hosting the Oscars again would be like O.J Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson going back to the restaurant she went to before she was murdered. Now he’s under fire for taking things too far yet again.

This is the second time Chris Rock is getting slammed for a joke that didn’t land well. After he made the G.I Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith went on stage and slapped him. Since he’s done it again, Twitter has a lot to say. Some are standing up for Smith and saying they understand why he did what he did.

“Nicole Simpson jokes were never funny…I watched the series and read reports that she was stabbed so badly that parts of her body almost came off,” one person tweeted. “Her family can see that BS chris rock said. Will need to wind his wrist up again.”

Some defended Rock and said he wasn’t going to stop being a comedian just because Smith slapped him.

“People really thought Chris Rock was gonna stop being a comedian and making jokes because he got slapped? Apparently, y’all need to be slapped. Let’s see if it stops you from being dumb.”

Social media also noticed a difference between the response to Rock’s unnecessary joke about a white woman versus the response to the joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Okay, So Chris Rock made a joke about a black woman, and everyone was defending him saying “oh he was joking.” Now, since he made a joke about a dead white woman, suddenly, everyone is offended. America, America has a problem.”

After slapping Rock, Will Smith was banned from the Oscars for 10 years.

Take a look at Twitter’s response below.

