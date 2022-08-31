Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Seven Rivers Christian School gains first-ever School Safety Deputy
With the topic of school safety being increasingly prevalent with each passing year, local private schools have been doubling down on improving security alongside public schools and, as of Monday, Aug. 29, Seven Rivers Christian School (SRCS) has its very first School Safety Deputy on campus, Deputy Joe Gentile. This...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Browbeating of food bank director appalling
Hospital board member’s public thrashing of nonprofit executive. No one deserves a public beat down. At a recent Citrus County Hospital Board meeting, the good was the board awarding the Community Food Bank of Citrus County $30,000. The bad was the increase in the 2 million meals provided annually prior to the pandemic to over 5 million meals to help struggling Citrus County families. The ugly was board member Rick Harper’s public dressing down of Food Bank Director Barbara Sprague for feeding people who don’t want to work and for making the county a magnet for needy and homeless people.
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices l Do You Know ALICE?
If there’s one thing I’ve learned from living in Citrus County for over 25 years, it’s that this community is as special and rare as they come. The roots run deep – nowhere in the world will you find another place like it. It’s a place where you hardly meet a stranger, and everywhere you go, you’re sure to run into an old friend.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l New life for Crystal River Mall
Housing and retail planned at defunct Crystal River Mall. Thirty years, there was celebration about the new mall in Crystal River.
Citrus County Chronicle
Project shouldn’t hinge on tax credits
Sunday's article, “Development hinges on getting government tax credits” cites affordable housing as one of Citrus County's greatest concerns/needs, yet once again, an affordable housing project depends on whether or not the developer can get millions in tax credits. In this case, the developer is hoping for nearly...
Citrus County Chronicle
Springstead storms past Hurricanes, 44-7
INVERNESS — Behind the arm of quarterback Ayden Ferguson, Springstead came out firing Friday night against Citrus, cruising to a resounding 44-7 victory. Ferguson scored on a 1-yard keeper on the Eagles’ first possession, never looking back against the Hurricanes. The senior signal-caller also threw for three first-half scores as Springstead staked itself to a 37-0 halftime lead, forcing a running clock in the second half.
Citrus County Chronicle
Offensive, defensive play carry Chiefland to big win over West Oaks Academy
CHIEFLAND - Six points was the difference in last year’s meeting between the Chiefland Indians and the West Oaks Academy Flame. On Friday night at Pridgeon Stadium in Chiefland, the Indians, who won the 2021 meeting, 32-26, matched up with the Flame again. But this time around, it was all Chiefland from the start.
Citrus County Chronicle
Armed suspect flees Marion County in stolen car, apprehended in Citrus County
A Homosassa man who allegedly stole a vehicle Sunday, Sept. 4, at a Marion County convenience store on County Road 484 and led law enforcement authorities on a short pursuit into Citrus County, before abandoning the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot, was apprehended, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man convicted of killing Inverness woman in fatal Sumter County crash
A jury found a Wildwood man guilty of leading police in an August 2017 vehicle chase and causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a woman from Citrus County. Sumter County court records show jurors on Wednesday, Aug. 31, convicted 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown of Laura Lee Price’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hole opening causes lane closure on northbound U.S. 19
Drivers heading north on U.S. 19 through a portion of Crystal River will find a lane closure that could last into next week. John McShaffrey, with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said Friday the right lane has been closed to traffic on northbound U.S. 19 between West Anna Gail Lane and SE Mayo Drive and will remain closed until further notice.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chipotle Mexican Grill to move into old Joe's site
After 28 years as an Inverness landmark, Joe’s Family Restaurant has closed. The last day was Thursday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Too many walking on wrong side of the road
I would like someone in Citrus County to write a letter like I’m doing to explain why so many of you walk on the wrong side of the road. I spend a lot of time on Citrus County roads, riding my bike 40 miles and more daily through Citrus Hills, Beverly Hills, Pine Ridge, Citrus Springs and other roads. I am astonished at the number of walkers enjoying their mornings on the same roads and seemingly ignorant of the threat of vehicles at their backs.
Citrus County Chronicle
After found with pistol, narcotics, Inverness man tells deputies he was going to drug deal
An Inverness man and repeat felon taken into custody for allegedly concealing a loaded pistol alongside a baggie of various narcotics told authorities he was on his way to a drug deal. Brian John Murphy, 42, also admitted to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies during an Aug. 21 traffic stop...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested during traffic stop for trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine
A Homosassa man could face a mandatory, day-for-day prison sentence of 23 years after authorities allegedly found trafficking weights of fentanyl and cocaine in his vehicle. Along with arresting Nathan Glynn Carfagno the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 30, on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies also jailed the 36-year-old for possessing 35 oxycodone pills and 3.81 grams of methamphetamine.
