Lakewood Township, NJ

New Jersey police investigating after multiple kids bitten by fox

 3 days ago

Police in New Jersey are investigating several reports of children being bitten by a fox in Lakewood.

A total of six incidents were reported to police involving kids who were playing in their own yard or at the playground.

The first incident was reported to police 5:40 p.m. Tuesday when a mother said her child was bitten while playing at the John Street playground earlier in the day around 10 a.m.

The 5-year-old victim was playing on the equipment when his mom said the fox came out of nowhere and latched onto her son. She and other mothers scrambled to run into a nearby building but say the fox chased after them and even briefly got inside before it ran away.

The fox's teeth cut through the boy's joggers to bite his leg. His mother said he got a rabies shot as a precaution.

Later, around 7:15 p.m., an officer responded to a home Rose Park Circle where he was told a fox jumped on a child. That child was not injured.

Another officer responded to a home on Regal Court at 7:30 p.m. for a fox bite. He was informed that three children were bitten while playing in their yard.

The family was advised to seek medical attention and he contacted the health department.

Later, at 9:40 p.m., another officer responded to a home on Center Street for a fox bite. He learned that an 8-year-old was bitten while playing on the John Street playground earlier in the evening.

It is not clear if the incidents involved one fox or more than one animal.

"We definitely have foxes here, my little one won't come out the house, I usually have to confirm there are no foxes before we walk down the block, so it is definitely an issue," said Rivky Herskvitz, a neighbor of a victim.

The Ocean County Health Department is still investigating.

A spokesperson for the health department said the fox was not captured but all foxes are considered suspect of rabies since they are not a social species.

If anyone has information or was bitten by a fox, contact the OCHD or Lakewood police immediately.

Doctors that may treat a fox bite have 12 hours to report it to the health department.

