Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
After a July Slowdown, Has Inflation Finally Peaked?
Inflation moderated a bit in July, fuelling hopes that it has peaked. Are they justified?. Yes and no. But before I elaborate on this enigmatic answer, let’s see what happened in July. On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index was unchanged. Then, after rising 1.3% in June, as the chart below shows. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, didn’t come flat, but it still decelerated from 0.7% in June to 0.3% in July, according to the BLS.
Stock Market Today: Dow Slides as Rate Hike Jitters Cool Bullish Bets
Investing.com -- The Dow slipped Wednesday after struggling to hold early-day gains as Federal Reserve officials talk up rate hikes to keep bullish bets on the sideline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.8%, or 280 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.6% and the S&P 500 fell 0.8%. Big tech...
Spot Gold Tumbles Beneath $1,700 Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
Investing.com -- The bears in gold have been pushing and pushing and they’ve finally got what they wanted: The spot price of bullion tumbled beneath $1,700 for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, just ahead of the U.S. jobs report. Traders across markets have agonized for weeks...
S&P 500 Pares Some Losses, but Rout in Chip Stocks Bite
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared some losses Thursday, but was pressured by a slump in chip stocks after the U.S. government restricted sales of chips to China. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, or 14 points, the Nasdaq was down 1%. Advanced Micro...
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’. On Aug 29, analytics firm Delphi Digital highlighted Bitcoin open interest hitting a new record-high and said:. Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’. Dogechain Sees Over...
Polish c.banker Kochalski sees room for more rate hikes -PAP
WARSAW (Reuters) -There is room for further rate hikes in Poland, but smaller ones than there have been up until now, Polish central banker Cezary Kochalski was quoted as saying on Thursday. Poland's central bank is faced with slowing growth and inflation that has risen to its highest level in...
Oil’s Selloff on China COVID Could Send a Barrel Below $85
Investing.com -- It’s not looking good for oil bulls and it could get worse before it gets better. New lockdowns in China triggered by COVID scares extended the selloff in oil for a third straight day, increasing the likelihood of U.S. crude being pushed below $85 a barrel the first time since late January.
Russia mulls buying $70 billion in yuan and other 'friendly' currencies- Bloomberg
(Reuters) - Russia is considering a plan to buy as much as $70 billion in yuan and other "friendly" currencies this year to slow the rouble's surge, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. "In the new situation, accumulating liquid foreign exchange reserves for future crises is extremely difficult and not expedient,"...
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
Russia delays reopening of Nord Stream in blow to gas-starved Europe
(Reuters) - Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, one of the main supply routes to Europe, after saying it discovered a fault during maintenance, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel for winter. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic...
The Bitcoin bottom — Are we there yet? Analysts discuss the factors impacting BTC price
The Bitcoin bottom — Are we there yet? Analysts discuss the factors impacting BTC price. When Bitcoin was trading above $60,000, the smartest analysts and financial-minded folk told investors that BTC price would never fall below its previous all time high. These same individuals also said $50,000 was a...
Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
Prev. Close 19.86 Day's Range 19.86-20.39 Revenue 7.43B. Liberty Global plc is a United Kingdom-based international provider of broadband Internet, video, fixed-line telephony and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. The Company operates through the Ireland, Belgium, and Switzerland segments. The Company's operations comprise businesses that provide residential and business-to-business (B2B) communications services in Switzerland and Slovakia through certain wholly owned subsidiaries, such as UPC Holding, in Belgium through Telenet Group Holding N.V. (Telenet) and in Ireland through a wholly owned subsidiary, VM Ireland. In addition, it owns a 50:50 joint venture, the VMO2 JV with Telefonica SA (Telefnica), which provides residential and B2B communications services in the United Kingdom and a 50:50 joint venture the VodafoneZiggo JV with Vodafone Group plc (Vodafone), which provides residential and B2B communications services in the Netherlands.
India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.22%
Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, IT and Metals sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.22%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 1.29%. The best performers of the session...
EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister
PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
S.Korea president: not too worried about external financial standing -News1
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said he was not worried much about the country's external financial soundness, News1 reported on Friday. "The trade deficit widened by a great degree in August due to high crude oil and commodity prices, but the current account is expected to post about $30 billion surplus," Yoon explained.
Mexico monpol may need to become more restrictive yet, cenbanker says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico may need to continue tightening monetary policy to bring down inflation, said Gerardo Esquivel, a member of the central bank's board. In an interview with Mexican news outlet Excelsior, Esquivel said the bank's board "may need to go a little further in...
Oil Down 3% More as OPEC+ Avoids Talk on Cuts; Biden Opens Iran Deal to Israel
Investing.com - Both OPEC+ and the White House aren’t doing what the oil bulls want. And that has sent U.S. crude back below $90 a barrel. The 23-nation OPEC+ — comprising the original 13 members of the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their 10 Russia-led allies — said Wednesday it agreed with Riyadh on the disconnect in pricing between crude futures and the physical oil market.
Russia failing to by-pass sanctions on high-tech goods - U.S official
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia is trying, but failing, to by-pass Western sanctions on high-tech goods for military purposes and its energy sector, and it is struggling to obtain international funding, U.S. Sate Department sanctions coordinator James O'Brien said on Friday. Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain have imposed...
ETH price outlook for The Merge: Bullish or bearish? | TheChartGuys interview
In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome professional trader Dan McDermitt — a partner and senior analyst at ChartGuys .com. He provides knowledge and feedback toward the development of technical analysis education and is responsible for providing in-depth video reports and teaching those who want to learn how to protect capital and become more profitable.
