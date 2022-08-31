ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfish Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3

Investing.com - Kingfish reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Kingfish announced earnings per share of €-0.0143 on revenue of €4.87M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €-0.20 on revenue of €40.11M. Kingfish shares are...
Ain Pharmaciez Inc Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3

Investing.com - Ain Pharmaciez Inc reported on Friday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Ain Pharmaciez Inc announced earnings per share of ¥48.53 on revenue of ¥81.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of ¥54.47 on revenue of ¥82.18B.
Rock Field Co Ltd Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3

Investing.com - Rock Field Co Ltd reported on Friday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Rock Field Co Ltd announced earnings per share of ¥10.51 on revenue of ¥12.21B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of ¥11.85 on revenue of ¥12.4B.
Aroundtown Property Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3

Investing.com - Aroundtown Property reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Aroundtown Property announced earnings per share of €0.2 on revenue of €310.9M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €0.11 on revenue of €304M. Aroundtown Property shares...
Abc Technologies Holdings Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1

Investing.com - Abc Technologies Holdings reported on Friday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Abc Technologies Holdings announced earnings per share of $0.06 on revenue of $319.2M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.0417 on revenue of $311.18M. Abc Technologies Holdings shares are...
Hard-Hit Tech Sector Has 3 High Yielding Stocks You Should Definitely Know About

As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, it's evident that the technology sector was among the hardest hit sectors. According to CSI Markets, the technology sector's performance is down 23% year-to-date as of Aug. 29, 2022. However, there are three technology companies poised to bolster shareholder value by increasing...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'

Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'. Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), is not immune to downside risk in September after rallying approximately 90% from its bottom of around $880 in June. Much of the token's upside move is attributed to the Merge, a...
Are Bitcoin transactions anonymous and traceable?

It is not a problem to share public keys, but make sure the private key cannot be found by third parties. Transactions can be sent to the public key, which is completely secure. Kyber Network offers bounty following $265K hack of decentralized exchange By Cointelegraph - Sep 04, 2022. KyberSwap,...
SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.13%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the Telecoms, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher while losses in the Oil &... SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) today...
The Bitcoin bottom — Are we there yet? Analysts discuss the factors impacting BTC price

When Bitcoin was trading above $60,000, the smartest analysts and financial-minded folk told investors that BTC price would never fall below its previous all time high. These same individuals also said $50,000 was a buy the dip opportunity, and then they said $35,000 was a generational buy opportunity. Later on, they also suggested that BTC would never fall under $20,000.
'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks

A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
Ast Spacemobile Inc (ASTS)

Pre-Open Stock Movers 05/03: Western Digital Gains on Elliott Activism; Chegg, Estee Lauder Sink on Lackluster Guidance (more...) Pre-Open Stock Movers: Spero Therapeutics , Inc. (Nasdaq: NASDAQ:SPRO) 71% LOWER; announces new strategic direction, cuts 75% of workforce.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc... U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp II (SAMA)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.
Markets Should Prepare For An Ugly September

All eyes on upcoming inflation data, Fed policy meeting. Coming off their worst August since 2015, stocks on Wall Street have gotten off to a volatile start to September as investors worry about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike plans to combat soaring inflation. Year to date (ytd) the...
Genfit (GNFT)

Prev. Close 4.06 Day's Range 4.04-4.21 Revenue 85.58M. Genfit SA is a France-based biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of medicines for the prevention and treatment of diabetes and related disorders. The Company is focused on contributing to bringing medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver, such as Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or the bowel, such as the inflammatory bowel disease. The Company targets a number of therapeutic areas, which includes nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), NASH diagnosis, NASH-induced fibrosis and IL-17 dependent autoimmune diseases. The Company’s research programs develop diversified pipeline of drug candidates, including Elafibranor in NASH, which is in phase III; Elafibranor in PBC, which is in phase II; In-Vitro diagnostic test for NASH and Nitazoxanide in fibrosis, which is still in clinical stage, among others.
Nifty 8 September Expiry: Range-Trading is the Best Play!

The Nifty 50 index has gone berserk in terms of volatility over the last few sessions, especially after making an intermediate top of 17,992.2 in the last month. The heightened volatility now seems to there for some time but the good thing is the market has gradually formed a broad range within which the volatility is somewhat contained.
Trust in crypto remains strong despite bear market: Bitstamp survey

The ongoing cryptocurrency winter has had little to no impact on global trust in crypto, this was the conclusion reached new study commissioned by Bitstamp exchange. Despite the downward market, global trust in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) remains mostly unshakable, Bitstamp said in its latest Crypto Pulse report. The study is based on a survey conducted by an independent research firm and involves 28,000 retail and institutional investors in 23 countries, Bitstamp said.
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%

US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
