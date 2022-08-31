ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Combs Explains Pressure Of Covering Classics & Critiques By Papa Diddy

By Kenan &#034;HIGz&#034; Higgins &amp; Justin Thomas
 3 days ago

As with most entertainers who have children while in the public eye, many expect those offspring to become just as if not bigger than their famous parent.

While 24-year-old rap sensation King Combs has some huge shoes to fill before he reaches Daddy Diddy status, the path so far has been filled with a catchy string of singles that definitely recall the Bad Boy era. The latest is his Kodak Black-assisted summer smash “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.”

Borrowing the title from a classic line of his dad’s, and a sample from the Bad Boy fam by way of Lil Kim’s 1997 hit “Crush On You (Remix),” Combs once again put good use to his ear and access to good samples. He broke down the process for Headkrack and Lore’l during a recent sit-down in the studio, where he also spoke on how little being the son of Puff Daddy actually ends up playing out when it comes to auditioning and even asking for samples.

Learn more about King Combs and his journey to follow in Papa Diddy Pop’s legacy below on The Morning Hustle :

