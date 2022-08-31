KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arrested a man on Thursday, September 1, in connection to a deadly shooting that happened nearly a year ago. On September 21, 2021 the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting in the 1900 block of Elkerton Avenue where 23-year-old Collin Mitchell was found to be the victim of a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

