Cass County, MI

Kalamazoo man arrested for deadly shooting in 2021

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arrested a man on Thursday, September 1, in connection to a deadly shooting that happened nearly a year ago. On September 21, 2021 the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting in the 1900 block of Elkerton Avenue where 23-year-old Collin Mitchell was found to be the victim of a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
Calhoun Sheriff honors retiring deputy and K9 officer

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley recognized two retirements from the Sheriff’s Office as well as the growth and success of the Battle Creek Area K-9 Training Program during the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners meeting this past Thursday. Deputy Guy Picketts and K9...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

