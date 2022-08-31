Read full article on original website
Police investigating three weekend shootings in Kalamazoo: Two currently in critical condition
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Police are investigating two shootings that took place in the city within three hours of each other Friday evening, September 2. The first one happened around 8:02 p.m. when officers responded to the 500 block of Trimble on a...
Road closures in Battle Creek area starting Tuesday due to ongoing storm cleanup
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will be performing ongoing cleanup of storm damage from this past Monday, August 29, resulting in the following road closures beginning Tuesday, September 6, and possibly lasting the remainder of the week through Friday, September 9. Watkins Road from Helmer Road...
Kalamazoo man arrested for deadly shooting in 2021
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police arrested a man on Thursday, September 1, in connection to a deadly shooting that happened nearly a year ago. On September 21, 2021 the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting in the 1900 block of Elkerton Avenue where 23-year-old Collin Mitchell was found to be the victim of a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
Calhoun Sheriff honors retiring deputy and K9 officer
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley recognized two retirements from the Sheriff’s Office as well as the growth and success of the Battle Creek Area K-9 Training Program during the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners meeting this past Thursday. Deputy Guy Picketts and K9...
