Balmain Does Beauty?

By WWD Staff
 5 days ago
Is the Estée Lauder Cos. looking to double down on fashion?

Hot on the heels of reports that the beauty giant is considering an acquisition of Tom Ford’s fashion operations, the company is said to be in talks with Balmain for a beauty license.

Representatives from both companies declined to comment on the published reports.

Balmain would add another high luxury name to Lauder’s stable, which in addition to Ford includes Michael Kors. The company played more in the designer fragrance arena in the early Aughts, with licenses including Donna Karan, Tommy Hilfiger and Tory Burch, but shed those brands over the last couple of years in favor of a strategy focused on luxury niche fragrance brands like Editions de Parfum Frédéric Malle, By Killian and Le Labo.

Currently, Balmain, owned by Mayhoola, has a luxury hair care range, but doesn’t have a significant presence in beauty.

