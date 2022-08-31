ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

County Kicks Off Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program

Sonoma County will be spearheading a pilot program to provide a guaranteed minimum income to over 300 low-income families to study whether poverty is reduced and economic mobility is enhanced, the county announced Thursday. The Pathway to Income Equity program began taking applications Thursday. The two-year program will provide 305...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Several people injured in fast-moving wildfire in California, homes destroyed

A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The Northern California blaze destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many...
WEED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
City
Roseland, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
Roseland, CA
Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Society
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
Sonoma County, CA
Society
SFGate

How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns

After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man

Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay City#Charity#The Federated Indians#Figr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
SFGate

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California power grid faces fresh test as heat wave intensifies

California faces another bruising test of its power grid Thursday as a heat wave smothering the region builds, driving temperatures to dangerous levels. Nearly all of the state is under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures in Sacramento forecast to hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 Celsius). Palm Springs is expected to reach 113 degrees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California Approves a Wave of Aggressive New Climate Measures

California took some of its most aggressive steps yet to fight global warming as lawmakers passed a flurry of new climate bills late Wednesday, including a record $54 billion in climate spending, a measure to prevent the state’s last nuclear power plant from closing, sharp new restrictions on oil and gas drilling and a mandate that California stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy