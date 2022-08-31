Read full article on original website
SFGate
County Kicks Off Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program
Sonoma County will be spearheading a pilot program to provide a guaranteed minimum income to over 300 low-income families to study whether poverty is reduced and economic mobility is enhanced, the county announced Thursday. The Pathway to Income Equity program began taking applications Thursday. The two-year program will provide 305...
SFGate
Several people injured in fast-moving wildfire in California, homes destroyed
A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The Northern California blaze destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many...
'Horrifying': San Francisco artists, families lose everything in Lower Haight fire
Multiple families had lived in the building for decades. An artist lost 10 years' worth of works.
San Francisco has community pools, hotel day passes for swimming away Labor Day heat wave
From community pools to fancy dips, quick ways to keep it cool.
Is it safe to swim in San Francisco Bay with the algal bloom?
You've probably heard by now that an algal bloom is overtaking San Francisco Bay. Can you swim with it there?
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
SFGate
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns
After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
SFGate
'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man
Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
Here's how the heat wave is expected to unfold in the SF Bay Area
By now, you've probably heard that the San Francisco Bay Area is about to get miserably hot, especially in inland areas.
12 trash cans set on fire along San Francisco's Embarcadero
San Francisco Police Department's arson unit is investigating the incidents.
'I had no idea of the wealth in this park': Fight for SF's car-free JFK Drive continues
Two competing ballot measures could decide the fate of the street's car-free status this fall.
Toxic algae discovered in reservoir 30 miles southwest Lake Tahoe just in time for Labor Day
Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, can cause a range of distressing symptoms.
Almost every San Francisco elevator has an expired permit. Here's what that means.
About 9,000 San Francisco elevators have expired permits. What that means, what it doesn't - plus a searchable database.
Only 1 Bay Area Democrat didn't vote to keep California's Diablo Canyon open
Every single Bay Area lawmaker except one voted to keep California's last nuclear plant open.
Why San Francisco likely won't come close to 106 record high in California heat wave
"This is not as strong of an event as 2017 was."
Raising Cane's Berkeley store will no longer open as planned, according to the Louisiana-based fast food chain
"We are actively looking for other sites in the area."
40-year-old man arrested after robbing 3 SF Bay Area banks, police say
A 40-year-old man allegedly went on an East Bay bank robbery spree that included stops in Berkeley, Dublin and Walnut Creek.
SFGate
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
SFGate
California power grid faces fresh test as heat wave intensifies
California faces another bruising test of its power grid Thursday as a heat wave smothering the region builds, driving temperatures to dangerous levels. Nearly all of the state is under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures in Sacramento forecast to hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.5 Celsius). Palm Springs is expected to reach 113 degrees.
SFGate
California Approves a Wave of Aggressive New Climate Measures
California took some of its most aggressive steps yet to fight global warming as lawmakers passed a flurry of new climate bills late Wednesday, including a record $54 billion in climate spending, a measure to prevent the state’s last nuclear power plant from closing, sharp new restrictions on oil and gas drilling and a mandate that California stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by 2045.
