Chester, IA

KAAL-TV

Man shot multiple times in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Mason City. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington. Avenue this morning at 4:12 a.m. Officers found a male victim in the 100...
MASON CITY, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Albert Lea man sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees for felony receiving stolen property charge in Mower County District Court

An Albert Lea man who was found to be in possession of a trailer valued at $10,000 that had been stolen from Cornerstone Church in Austin, and also a bicycle contained in the trailer that had been stolen from a residence in the city of Hollandale in August of 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees, plus time in the sentence to service program in Mower County District Court.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
superhits1027.com

Mason City man arrested after male victim taken to hospital with multiple gunshots

MASON CITY — An incident of gunfire early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Mason City man. The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington at about 4:12 AM. On arrival, they found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th Northwest suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, with the man being transported to the hospital by medics.
MASON CITY, IA
up.com

Service Interruption Impacting Operations in Central Iowa

A service interruption just south of Mason City, Iowa, is impacting operations between Mason City and Ames, Iowa. One of our bridges sustained significant structural damage and our Engineering and Operating teams are working to repair damages and restore service to the area. As a result of the impassable route,...
MASON CITY, IA
Cresco Times

Lenora Bielefeld, 90

LIME SPRINGS - Lenora Mae Bielefeld, age 90, of Lime Springs, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the Evans Memorial Home in Cresco, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic...
LIME SPRINGS, IA
KAAL-TV

SUV Flips upside down in SE Rochester

(ABC 6 News) A Sunday afternoon crash ended with an SUV upside down in a Rochester neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 P.M. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street Southeast. Joel Whittaker said he was visiting family when the accident happened. “It was that nasty sound when two...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Second man sentenced for Floyd County thefts

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second and final sentence is issued over a string of Floyd County thefts. Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 30 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
ktoe.com

Rochester Man Admits To Driving 100 MPH Before 2020 Deadly Crash

(Rochester, MN) — A Rochester man is confessing to driving more than 100 miles per hour while drunk before causing a deadly crash. Matthew Shaver entered a guilty plea yesterday in Olmstead County Court to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide. The defendant collided with a vehicle in December of 2020 killing Joharmi Rubio. Shaver’s plea deal calls for him to serve three-and-a-half years in prison.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Road debris injures driver in Highway 14 crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after debris impacted the drivers windshield on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol said just after 5 p.m. Cynthia Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both headed west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208.
CLAREMONT, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
Decorah Public Opinion

Decorah Kwik Star Traffic Study reviewed

Monday, Aug. 29, the city council held a work session to review the results of the traffic study performed as part of its consideration of the Kwik Star zoning request for the property at Quarry and College Drive. The study did reveal demonstrable traffic flow concerns at the intersections of Locust Road, College Drive and Quarry Road that goes back to Dunning Springs Park.
DECORAH, IA
KIMT

Lottery fraud ends in probation for North Iowa man

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for lottery fraud in North Iowa. Richard Lee Pierce, 40 of Ventura, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Pierce received a deferred judgment and this conviction will be wiped from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.
VENTURA, IA
iheart.com

Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Avenue of the Saints reopened after crash near Floyd

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on the Avenue of Saints (US 218) closed a portion of the road but reopened shortly after 12 p.m. The Iowa DOT said the road was closed between County Rd. T38 and County Rd. T44 (Floyd). The DOT map showed the location of the crash just north of where construction is happening.
FLOYD, IA
KIMT

Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime. Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property. Tlougan was accused of tearing...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car

(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

New Documents Discovered in Huisentruit Case

(ABC 6 News) – Newfound information shows a search warrant was issued in the Jodi Huisentruit missing person investigation in 2017. According to the newfound documents, a search warrant was requested and executed on March 20, 2017 for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

More Iowa farmers consider double-cropping amid USDA change

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — The USDA has made changes to allow farmers to plant and harvest two crops on the same piece of land. Essentially, allowing for two-cash crops, KCRG reports. “I’ll plant a rye in the fall, and soybeans in the spring,” said Fayette County farmer Loran...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA

