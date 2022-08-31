Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Man shot multiple times in Mason City
(ABC 6 News) – A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Mason City. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington. Avenue this morning at 4:12 a.m. Officers found a male victim in the 100...
Southern Minnesota News
Albert Lea man sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees for felony receiving stolen property charge in Mower County District Court
An Albert Lea man who was found to be in possession of a trailer valued at $10,000 that had been stolen from Cornerstone Church in Austin, and also a bicycle contained in the trailer that had been stolen from a residence in the city of Hollandale in August of 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation, fines and fees, plus time in the sentence to service program in Mower County District Court.
superhits1027.com
Mason City man arrested after male victim taken to hospital with multiple gunshots
MASON CITY — An incident of gunfire early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Mason City man. The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to the report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington at about 4:12 AM. On arrival, they found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th Northwest suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, with the man being transported to the hospital by medics.
up.com
Service Interruption Impacting Operations in Central Iowa
A service interruption just south of Mason City, Iowa, is impacting operations between Mason City and Ames, Iowa. One of our bridges sustained significant structural damage and our Engineering and Operating teams are working to repair damages and restore service to the area. As a result of the impassable route,...
Cresco Times
Lenora Bielefeld, 90
LIME SPRINGS - Lenora Mae Bielefeld, age 90, of Lime Springs, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the Evans Memorial Home in Cresco, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic...
KAAL-TV
SUV Flips upside down in SE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) A Sunday afternoon crash ended with an SUV upside down in a Rochester neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 P.M. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street Southeast. Joel Whittaker said he was visiting family when the accident happened. “It was that nasty sound when two...
KIMT
Second man sentenced for Floyd County thefts
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second and final sentence is issued over a string of Floyd County thefts. Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 30 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
ktoe.com
Rochester Man Admits To Driving 100 MPH Before 2020 Deadly Crash
(Rochester, MN) — A Rochester man is confessing to driving more than 100 miles per hour while drunk before causing a deadly crash. Matthew Shaver entered a guilty plea yesterday in Olmstead County Court to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide. The defendant collided with a vehicle in December of 2020 killing Joharmi Rubio. Shaver’s plea deal calls for him to serve three-and-a-half years in prison.
KIMT
Man charged with attempted murder after woman shot with arrow in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 31-year-old man was jailed Friday for an attempt to commit murder after a woman was shot with an arrow. Police said it happened at 10:11 p.m. in the area of 1st St. NW. and N. Washington Ave. Initially, officers were called for a male and...
KAAL-TV
Road debris injures driver in Highway 14 crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after debris impacted the drivers windshield on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol said just after 5 p.m. Cynthia Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both headed west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208.
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
Decorah Public Opinion
Decorah Kwik Star Traffic Study reviewed
Monday, Aug. 29, the city council held a work session to review the results of the traffic study performed as part of its consideration of the Kwik Star zoning request for the property at Quarry and College Drive. The study did reveal demonstrable traffic flow concerns at the intersections of Locust Road, College Drive and Quarry Road that goes back to Dunning Springs Park.
KIMT
Lottery fraud ends in probation for North Iowa man
MASON CITY, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for lottery fraud in North Iowa. Richard Lee Pierce, 40 of Ventura, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Pierce received a deferred judgment and this conviction will be wiped from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen levels high, allergy season getting longer in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fall allergy season is now underway in Iowa, with rising levels of pollen over the next several days. For Ragweed allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years.
KIMT
Avenue of the Saints reopened after crash near Floyd
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on the Avenue of Saints (US 218) closed a portion of the road but reopened shortly after 12 p.m. The Iowa DOT said the road was closed between County Rd. T38 and County Rd. T44 (Floyd). The DOT map showed the location of the crash just north of where construction is happening.
KIMT
Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime. Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property. Tlougan was accused of tearing...
KAAL-TV
FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car
(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
KAAL-TV
New Documents Discovered in Huisentruit Case
(ABC 6 News) – Newfound information shows a search warrant was issued in the Jodi Huisentruit missing person investigation in 2017. According to the newfound documents, a search warrant was requested and executed on March 20, 2017 for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.
KCCI.com
More Iowa farmers consider double-cropping amid USDA change
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — The USDA has made changes to allow farmers to plant and harvest two crops on the same piece of land. Essentially, allowing for two-cash crops, KCRG reports. “I’ll plant a rye in the fall, and soybeans in the spring,” said Fayette County farmer Loran...
