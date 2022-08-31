Read full article on original website
Everything You Need to Know About ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2022
It’s coming up to Great British Bake Off season, motherf******. Now in its new series on Channel 4, GBBO’s impeccable mixture of ‘British’ cakes, bakes, and puddings; risible puns; Paul Hollywood’s blue steel eyes; and a massive tent is likely never going to collapse. Here’s everything you need to know about Great British Bake Off 2022, which starts on Channel 4 in September. Expect a weekly round-up of all the best bits as the series progresses — just come back to this Great British Bake Off hub to see them all.
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
