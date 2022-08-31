Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon joins western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline
Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs from the Canada-Idaho border to Malin, a town in southern Oregon’s Klamath County.
Despite last year’s lessons, Northwest schools scramble to find staff
Districts depend on emergency substitutes, some of whom lack teaching experience or even a bachelor’s degree. As waves of COVID swelled last year, short-handed schools across the Northwest struggled to stay operational. Principals stepped onto the playground to monitor recess or into the cafeteria to help serve lunches. Districts hired community members holding emergency substitute licenses, often with no teaching experience, to ensure classrooms had adequate supervision. In the most extreme circumstances, schools canceled classes for a day or more, as happened in Oregon’s Salem-Keizer and Idaho’s Nampa districts, among others.
Patients from Idaho, Texas seek abortion care in Oregon
Planned Parenthood, which provides about two-thirds of the abortions in Oregon, has hired staff and is working on a new facility in eastern Oregon. Abortion providers in Oregon have seen a recent rise in demand for abortions from women from states that have adopted bans or are in the process of doing so, officials said at a news conference on Thursday.
New rules put Puget Sound’s urban trees in private hands
Because the majority of the region’s trees are in residential neighborhoods, responsibility for maintaining canopy coverage is shifting to homeowners. Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Washington gun control laws compare to other states
Washington already ranked among the strictest states for firearm laws before it passed additional gun control legislation this year. But advocates say there’s still room for improvement. Washington added to its arsenal of gun-violence prevention laws this past year, but the Evergreen State still has a ways to go...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
Along with high water usage per capita, growth is causing groundwater tables to diminish statewide. As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
Oregonians support abortion access at higher rates than the rest of US, survey finds
Oregonians support abortion rights at a higher rate than the national average, a recent survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center showed. The Portland-based nonpartisan public opinion research organization surveyed 1,572 Oregonians in July about abortion, gun control, drought and their thoughts on government. It found stronger support for abortion rights than a similar national survey from the Pew Research Center: 72% of Oregonians said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, compared to 62% of all Americans.
New data shows worsening mental health, education trends among Idaho children
Kids Count data for 2022 ranks state among top-third for economic, family well-being. New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores. The 2022 Kids Count...
RELATED PEOPLE
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
A new statewide plan would use federal dollars to build chargers every 50 miles, upgrading rural utilities and combating ‘range anxiety.’. Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
Displaced WA flood survivors ‘in limbo’ while awaiting federal aid
Climate change is straining FEMA’s capacity to help people after a disaster. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. From her driveway in the early evening of Nov. 14, Maryann Snudden could see the Nooksack...
InvestigateWest
Seattle, WA
469
Followers
220
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT
InvestigateWest offers a new nonprofit model for watchdog journalism that enriches our community. We invest in original reporting — on public health, the environment, and government accountability — and produce powerful stories with a clear bearing on public policy.http://invw.org
Comments / 0