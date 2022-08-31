ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game

BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Drunk Driving With Grandchild In Truck

A 59-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of drunk driving with his grandchild in the truck at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper George Greenway reported stopping a Chevrolet Silverado around 7:51 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, for driving 63 in a 55 mile per hour speed zone on State Highway 11. Upon contact with the driver, Greenway reported smelling a strong alcohol odor emitting from inside the pickup and noticed two open containers in the passenger’s lap.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
ketk.com

Search underway in Rusk County for missing man

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Eastside VFD and Henderson Rescue are looking for a missing person based on a statement released Sunday. Authorities are looking for James Edward Lancaster Jr., last seen in the area of FM 1798 and FM 840. According to officials they found his abandoned vehicle around 9 a.m. Sunday.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Man Jailed On Controlled Substance Charge Following CR 3646 Disturbance

A 48-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Sunday on a controlled substance charge, following a CR 3646 disturbance, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Isaac Foley, Drew Fisher and Poindexter, and Sgt. Tanner Steward were dispatched at 4:27 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, to the man’s County Road 3646 residence, where an active disturbance was reported to be in progress. Before arrival dispatchers reported a man involved was alleged to have a baseball bat.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Harrison County, TX Woman Sentenced for Trafficking Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl, which often results in overdose deaths. A Harleton, Texas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations...
HARLETON, TX
CBS19

1 person cited for illegally taking alligator in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was cited after confessing to illegally taking an American alligator after game wardens found a dead alligator in an Anderson County creek last month. On Aug. 17, a game warden responded to a call about a dead alligator in Squirrel Creek located on...
CBS19

TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
TYLER, TX
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Involving Longview (TX) Fire Engine

Longview (TX) police say the driver of a Longview fire engine failed to yield right-of-way, resulting in the death of a Hallsville man, KLTV.com reported Friday. According to the police Facebook post, an initial investigation revealed an LFD fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road at 6:35 p.m. Thursday and failed to yield right-of-way while turning onto East Ann Drive. James Ray Neuville, 60, was driving a motorcycle east on Alpine Road and laid his motorcycle on the ground to avoid collision with the fire engine, the report said.
LONGVIEW, TX

