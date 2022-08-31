Read full article on original website
Related
Baby wipe cocaine bust Laredo’s largest drug seizure in 20 years
What should have been a shipment of baby wipes turned out to be a load of cocaine, the largest uncovered at a Laredo port of entry in two decades, border officials said.
nypressnews.com
$11.8 million of cocaine found in baby wipes shipment
Border officials in Laredo, Texas, are reporting their largest cocaine bust in 20 years. Nearly 2,000 packages of cocaine with a street value of almost $12 million were seized last week from a tractor-trailer. Smugglers labeled the shipment “baby wipes,” but that didn’t fool the Border Patrol’s drug-sniffing dogs.
kgns.tv
CBP unveils ‘wanted’ campaign targeting five human smugglers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) unveiled a ‘wanted’ campaign targeting a handful of human smugglers. The initiative was launched in 2016 with joint efforts by Border Patrol and the Mexican government. The flyers are placed along heavily-traveled areas for the public to see. The...
kgns.tv
Agents arrest Salvadorian with prior convictions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a Salvadorian man with a prior conviction. The arrest happened on Thursday, after agents encountered an undocumented immigrant in south Laredo. The man was identified as Arnoldo Garcia-Murillo, a 55-year-old Salvadorian. When they ran a background check, they discovered he had a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Five-year-old shot and killed in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Mexican government is investigating the death of a five year old girl in Nuevo Laredo. Officials are investigating after she was killed during a confrontation between the Mexican Army and members of a criminal organization. The child, identified as Heidi Mariana Pérez was inside a...
KLTV
26 migrants found in trailer tanker
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people are in jail after trying to smuggle dozens of people illegally into the country. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) were investigating a possible human smuggling incident in east Laredo. The agency says they found a tanker truck with 26 migrants inside. Two men, Nathan Vantell Smith and Mario Ringo Deandre were arrested and charged with smuggling.
kgns.tv
Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo resident is dead after a tragic accident on Highway 35 Thursday morning. The crash happened at around 8:14 a.m. seven miles north of Encinal in La Salle County. According to DPS, a 1995 International Truck Tractor towing a 2014 direct trailer was traveling southbound;...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police see surge in scam calls targeting student loan borrowers
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is seeing a surge in scam calls targeting those with student loans. Student loans can sometimes help you pay your way through college or help build your credit but swindlers via e-mail or phone are ready to snag your personal information to make a quick buck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Over 200 Mexican National Guardsmen deployed to Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Mexican National Guards continue to arrive in Nuevo Laredo. According to the Secretary of Defense, over 200 guardsmen arrived in our sister city. It’s unclear what prompted the deployment; however, they are assigned along the international bridges. They will help Mexican customs officials, but this...
kgns.tv
Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying man allegedly tied to theft case
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a recent theft case. Laredo Police posted a picture of a man wearing a dark-colored polo shirt and white pants leaving a grocery store. If you have any information on the man’s identity or...
kgns.tv
Car ends up in ditch on McPherson Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in north Laredo causes first responders to rescue a driver in a ditch. Laredo Police were called to out to the H-E-B store located at the 7800 block of McPherson Road. When they arrived they saw a red car in a ditch. It’s believed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Heavy traffic congestion on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Drivers traveling on Mines Road should expect heavy traffic congestion on Mines Road and Loop 20. As a result of the congestion, Laredo Police have closed the Mines Road exit on Loop 20 west. Motorists are being advised to expect long delays and travel with caution.
kgns.tv
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo man got a big surprise with a recent water bill. Abel Phillips says his home doesn’t have a pool, an irrigation system, or any leaks. That is why he is upset to see that his bill came out to be more than $500.
kgns.tv
‘El Grito’ celebrations returning after two years
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Public celebrations of Mexico’s independence will be making their return after two years. The Mexican consulate’s office will be holding an ‘El Grito’ festival in two weeks, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 by the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo. With the...
kgns.tv
Saturday marks four years since first alleged killing of Juan David Ortiz
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a story that shook the Laredo community four years ago; a Border Patrol agent who allegedly went on a killing spree, killing four women. This Saturday marks the four years since the death of Melissa Ramirez who was allegedly the first of four women killed by the hands of former agent Juan David Ortiz.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo plans tiny home village for homeless veterans
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans. The city is looking at a donation for eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194. Each tiny home is designed for one...
kgns.tv
Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-year-old boy is hospitalized Thursday night after nearly drowning. The Laredo Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Dellwood for a reported drowning at around 5:11 p.m. Fire crews arrived and found a two-year-old child who was not breathing and did not have a...
kgns.tv
Rio Grande water levels return to normal
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Some relief may be in sight after months of reported droughts in several areas across South Texas including Laredo. Water levels at the Rio Grande have been rising after recent rainfall that we have seen over the past couple of weeks. The Laredo Fire Department states...
kgns.tv
Laredo mother shares son’s story to bring awareness to overdoses
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One mother, along with the city of Laredo, is trying to raise awareness about overdosing. A proclamation was held on Thursday, September 1 at City Council Chambers to pause and honor those who have died from an overdose and to reflect on the grief of those they left behind.
Comments / 0