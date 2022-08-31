LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people are in jail after trying to smuggle dozens of people illegally into the country. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) were investigating a possible human smuggling incident in east Laredo. The agency says they found a tanker truck with 26 migrants inside. Two men, Nathan Vantell Smith and Mario Ringo Deandre were arrested and charged with smuggling.

LAREDO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO