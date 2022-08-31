Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White tests negative for COVID-19, returns to work at Thompson Center

Fighting misinformation, Monkeypox and COVID-19 with Dr Kat, Epidemiologist 15:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work at the Thompson Center, after testing negative for COVID-19, a week after testing positive.

White, 88, suffered mild symptoms of the virus, and had been working from home while quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 24.

Wednesday morning, White's office announced he had tested negative for the virus, and had returned to work at his office at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago.