UFC

MiddleEasy

Kevin Holland Might Not Be So Inclined To Help People Anymore After Police Gave Him Trouble

Kevin Holland’s days of playing superman might be over. Over the last few years, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has been making quite a name for himself. In 2020 he went on an amazing run and won five fights in a year’s time. He jumped up in the rankings and put his name in title contention talks. What might be even more impressive than Holland’s in-the-cage performances is what he has been up to outside of the cage.
Ciryl Gane
Tai Tuivasa
MiddleEasy

John Anik Says He ‘Would Never Bet Against Charles’ Oliveira While Speaking to Sean O’Malley

Charles Oliveira returns to the Octagon on October 22nd to face No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev. The two fighters will headline UFC 280 to crown a new king of the lightweight division after ‘Do Bronx’ was stripped of the title due to missing weight ahead of UFC 274 in May. Despite losing the title without actually losing the title, Charles Oliveira didn’t miss a beat, defeating challenger Justin Gaethje via first-round submission.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Ciryl Gane Talks Francis Ngannou Rematch: ‘If I’m Going to Be Waiting for Long Time, Yes, I’m OK With Interim Title’

Ciryl Gane has no problem waiting for Francis Ngannou’s return. “Bon Gamin” is open to having an interim title fight for his next match. No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane did not disappoint his hometown fans after pulling off a stunning comeback win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris. Tuivasa was able to hurt Gane and even knocked him down in Round 2. However, “Bon Gamin” bounced back and battered Tuivasa’s body before capping it off with a devastating uppercut.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Ciryl Gane Batters Tai Tuivasa After Surviving Knockdown – UFC Paris Results (Highlights)

A heavyweight headliner between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa is taking place now (Saturday, September 3, 2022) at UFC Paris. Gane opens up with some leg kicks. Tuivasa returns one of his own. Gane with a nice body kick. Tuivasa lands a nice counter but Gane eats it. Tuivasa is backing Gane up but is unable to land. Gane with a nice jab. He follows it up with a head kick that is partially blocked. Gane with a snap front kick to the body. Good opening round for Gane.
UFC
#Combat#Ufc Paris#Mma Underground#Ufc Europe
MiddleEasy

Tyson Fury Crashes WWE Clash at the Castle, Knocks Out Austin Theory (Highlights)

Tyson Fury made his presence known at WWE Clash at the Castle, the promotion’s latest premium event held inside Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The main event of the evening saw Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against British superstar Drew McIntyre. In the final minutes of the contest as both wrestlers were down, Austin Theory the holder of the Money in the Bank contract came sprinting down the ramp, ready to cash in his contract for a shot at the WWE title while both competitors were already exhausted.
WWE
UFC
Combat Sports
Instagram
Sports
MiddleEasy

Buakaw Emerges Victorious In BKFC Debut With Violent Body Shot KO – BKFC 3 Thailand Highlights

Buakaw Banchamek won his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut against Erkan Varol at BKFC Thailand 3. Muay Thai legend Buakaw made headlines earlier this year after he inked an unexpected deal with BKFC. As one of the most decorated Muay Thai fighters, there was no doubt Banchamek could hold his own in the striking-based sport. He exceeded expectations by scoring a knockout in his first showing.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Khamzat Chimaev Says Nate Diaz Fight Is About Money Not Legacy, Is Expecting To Brawl Before The Fight

Khamzat Chimaev is not worried about his legacy after the Nate Diaz fight, he wants the money. Khamazt Chimaev’s rise to stardom in the UFC has been quick and furious. He burst onto the scene in 2020 and won two fights in ten days’ time on Fight Island. Immediately people wanted to know who this guy was and where he had come from. Now Chimaev is 5-0 in the UFC and has his next bout just one week away. Chimaev will be taking on Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279 on Sept. 10. This will be the biggest fight of Chimaev’s career so far and could lead to a title shot.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Dan Hardy Breaks Down The Path To Victory For Nate Diaz Against Khamzat Chimaev

In a fight where most people are counting Nate Diaz out, Dan Hardy sees a path to victory. There is a very exciting non-title fight PPV main event coming up this weekend. UFC 279 will be headlined by a welterweight fight between rising star Khamzat Chimaev and longtime veteran of the sport, Nate Diaz. Although many people may be thinking this is a runaway fight for Chimaev for several reasons, MMA analyst Dan Hardy sees a path to victory for Diaz.
UFC
MiddleEasy

WATCH: Zuluzinho Gets Brutally KO’d Face-First At AMC After A Bizarre Call From The Referee

Zuluzinho got knocked out in a controversial fight at AMC. Veteran Vale Tudo fighter Zuluzinho was on the wrong end of the highlight-worthy match at the AMC Fight Nights Global event in Minsk, Belarus this Saturday. The 44-year-old got viciously knocked out after appearing to be on top of his opponent, Petr Romankevich, and working his way to an advantageous mount position.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

