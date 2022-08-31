Read full article on original website
Mike Tyson Isn’t Owed a Dime From Hulu According to Chael Sonnen; ‘He Sold His Rights Years Ago’
Mike Tyson became the subject of an original television series produced by Hulu. The series was recently on August 265th, but prior to that, the former heavyweight boxing champion was calling out the streaming service for neglecting to pay him a dime for his likeness or life story. The series,...
Kevin Holland Might Not Be So Inclined To Help People Anymore After Police Gave Him Trouble
Kevin Holland’s days of playing superman might be over. Over the last few years, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has been making quite a name for himself. In 2020 he went on an amazing run and won five fights in a year’s time. He jumped up in the rankings and put his name in title contention talks. What might be even more impressive than Holland’s in-the-cage performances is what he has been up to outside of the cage.
Ciryl Gane Called Out by JDS Following Illegal Strike at UFC Paris; ‘What a Dirty Fighter This Gane Is’
Ciryl Gane put a stop to Tai Tuivasa’s five-fight winning streak in an impressive victory at UFC Paris. However, some people, including Junior dos Santos, believe the No. 1 ranked heavyweight got away with a rather obvious illegal strike. In the final minute of round three, Gane landed a...
Andy Ruiz Jr. Scores 3 Knockdowns Against Luis Ortiz, Wins By Decision (Highlights)
Andy Ruiz Jr. is victorious once again. The former heavyweight boxing champion headlined yet another card, this time taking on Luis Ortiz. The two men met in a pay-per-view main event on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. How The Fight Played Out. It was a back-and-forth battle...
John Anik Says He ‘Would Never Bet Against Charles’ Oliveira While Speaking to Sean O’Malley
Charles Oliveira returns to the Octagon on October 22nd to face No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev. The two fighters will headline UFC 280 to crown a new king of the lightweight division after ‘Do Bronx’ was stripped of the title due to missing weight ahead of UFC 274 in May. Despite losing the title without actually losing the title, Charles Oliveira didn’t miss a beat, defeating challenger Justin Gaethje via first-round submission.
Ciryl Gane Talks Francis Ngannou Rematch: ‘If I’m Going to Be Waiting for Long Time, Yes, I’m OK With Interim Title’
Ciryl Gane has no problem waiting for Francis Ngannou’s return. “Bon Gamin” is open to having an interim title fight for his next match. No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane did not disappoint his hometown fans after pulling off a stunning comeback win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris. Tuivasa was able to hurt Gane and even knocked him down in Round 2. However, “Bon Gamin” bounced back and battered Tuivasa’s body before capping it off with a devastating uppercut.
Mark Zuckerberg Crushes MMA Training with Partner Who Debuts at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 on UFC Fight Pass
Mark Zuckerberg was killing his MMA training after trying out Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The co-founder of Facebook, is not generally thought of as a fan of mixed martial arts, but that’s actually a pretty accurate description of him. He was seen training with Khai Wu, who will make his professional...
Ciryl Gane Batters Tai Tuivasa After Surviving Knockdown – UFC Paris Results (Highlights)
A heavyweight headliner between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa is taking place now (Saturday, September 3, 2022) at UFC Paris. Gane opens up with some leg kicks. Tuivasa returns one of his own. Gane with a nice body kick. Tuivasa lands a nice counter but Gane eats it. Tuivasa is backing Gane up but is unable to land. Gane with a nice jab. He follows it up with a head kick that is partially blocked. Gane with a snap front kick to the body. Good opening round for Gane.
John Dodson On Successful BKFC Debut: ‘I’m Still One Of The Most Violent Individuals In The World’
John Dodson remains a force to be reckoned with. Following a dominant decision win over Cisco Rivera back in April, ‘The Magician’ made some more magic happen in his BKFC debut last weekend. With the gloves off, Dodson absolutely blitzed Ryan Benoit in the first round. After two knockdowns, the fight was called off and Dodson would get his hand raised.
Francis Ngannou On Ciryl Gane’s Win At UFC Paris: ‘He’s Good, But I’m the Champ’
Francis Ngannou reacted to Ciryl Gane’s performance at UFC Paris. The reigning champion provided an update on his recovery. Many are still buzzing about Ciryl Gane and his electrifying KO win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris. The Frenchman proved that he’s still the No. 1 contender and there’s nobody deserving of that title shot against Francis Ngannou but him.
Joe Rogan Questions UFC’s Lack Of Promotion For Demetrious Johnson: ‘They Don’t Bring Him Up’
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has questioned why the promotion doesn’t promote Demetrious Johnson anymore. Johnson recently became the new ONE flyweight champion following his spectacular flying knee knockout victory over Adriano Moraes last month. It drew plaudits from a number of fighters and fans from the combat sports world...
Tyson Fury Crashes WWE Clash at the Castle, Knocks Out Austin Theory (Highlights)
Tyson Fury made his presence known at WWE Clash at the Castle, the promotion’s latest premium event held inside Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The main event of the evening saw Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against British superstar Drew McIntyre. In the final minutes of the contest as both wrestlers were down, Austin Theory the holder of the Money in the Bank contract came sprinting down the ramp, ready to cash in his contract for a shot at the WWE title while both competitors were already exhausted.
Nate Diaz To Launch His Own Combat Sports Promotion ‘Real Fight Inc.’
Nate Diaz isn’t just a fighter anymore, he’s a promoter. The UFC superstar is back in action at UFC 279 this Saturday and he’d start off fight week with a bang. Diaz announced on Sunday he’s opening up a combat sports promotion of his own, called ‘Real Fight Inc.’
Buakaw Emerges Victorious In BKFC Debut With Violent Body Shot KO – BKFC 3 Thailand Highlights
Buakaw Banchamek won his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut against Erkan Varol at BKFC Thailand 3. Muay Thai legend Buakaw made headlines earlier this year after he inked an unexpected deal with BKFC. As one of the most decorated Muay Thai fighters, there was no doubt Banchamek could hold his own in the striking-based sport. He exceeded expectations by scoring a knockout in his first showing.
Khamzat Chimaev Says Nate Diaz Fight Is About Money Not Legacy, Is Expecting To Brawl Before The Fight
Khamzat Chimaev is not worried about his legacy after the Nate Diaz fight, he wants the money. Khamazt Chimaev’s rise to stardom in the UFC has been quick and furious. He burst onto the scene in 2020 and won two fights in ten days’ time on Fight Island. Immediately people wanted to know who this guy was and where he had come from. Now Chimaev is 5-0 in the UFC and has his next bout just one week away. Chimaev will be taking on Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279 on Sept. 10. This will be the biggest fight of Chimaev’s career so far and could lead to a title shot.
Dan Hardy Breaks Down The Path To Victory For Nate Diaz Against Khamzat Chimaev
In a fight where most people are counting Nate Diaz out, Dan Hardy sees a path to victory. There is a very exciting non-title fight PPV main event coming up this weekend. UFC 279 will be headlined by a welterweight fight between rising star Khamzat Chimaev and longtime veteran of the sport, Nate Diaz. Although many people may be thinking this is a runaway fight for Chimaev for several reasons, MMA analyst Dan Hardy sees a path to victory for Diaz.
WATCH: Zuluzinho Gets Brutally KO’d Face-First At AMC After A Bizarre Call From The Referee
Zuluzinho got knocked out in a controversial fight at AMC. Veteran Vale Tudo fighter Zuluzinho was on the wrong end of the highlight-worthy match at the AMC Fight Nights Global event in Minsk, Belarus this Saturday. The 44-year-old got viciously knocked out after appearing to be on top of his opponent, Petr Romankevich, and working his way to an advantageous mount position.
