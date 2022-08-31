ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
coinjournal.net

KuCoin becomes flagship CEX to host Ethereum merger events

Leading global crypto exchange KuCoin will launch a number of events related to the Ethereum merge, which will enable users to learn more about this critical Ethereum update, including possible investment opportunities. With this announcement, KuCoin becomes the flagship CEX to host Ethereum merge-related events in support of Ethereum ecosystem...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Infinity Exchange announces the launch of its testnet

Infinity Exchange has announced the launch of its testnet in a bid to attract more institutional funds in the decentralised finance (DeFi) market. Infinity Exchange, a decentralised finance protocol that provides unprecedented capital efficiency for traders, yield farmers, and real-money investors, has announced the official launch of its testnet. According...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Smart Contract#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Kinesis Exchange#Kag#The Kinesis Virtual Card#The Xdc Foundation
coinjournal.net

Stably to issue stablecoin on XRP Ledger

Web3 payment service provider Stably, who is based in Seattle, announced plans to start issuing its Stably USD (USDS) stablecoin on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), Coin Journal learned from a press release. XRP Ledger, a decade-old blockchain, is most suitable for enabling liquidity and settlement of tokenized assets at scale.
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Litecoin price prediction: LTC could crash to $40 in September

Litecoin price was in a tight range on Thursday as investors started to reposition their assets for September. The LTC coin rose slightly to a high of $55.80, which was slightly above this week’s low of $52.36. Its market cap stands at over $3.2 billion. Hawkish Federal Reserve. Litecoin...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
coinjournal.net

Chiliz is up by 3.5% on Thursday: Here is why

Chiliz is one of the best-performing cryptos amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies in the market today. CHZ, the native token of the Chiliz network, is one of the top performers amongst the leading 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap. CHZ has added more than 3.5% to its value over the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

Robinhood’s crypto division slapped with a $30 million fine

The crypto division of the popular trading app Robinhood has been fined $30 million by the New York State Department of Finance Services for allegedly violating cybersecurity regulations and anti-money laundering laws. The New York State Department of Financial Services accused the trading app company of failing to use proper...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
coinjournal.net

Prospect of Ethereum Merge happening earlier going by the ETH hashrate

Ethereum blockchain has been working hard to migrate from the current proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The process of moving from PoW to PoS is expected to culminate with the much-anticipated Merge upgrade. In 2020 several testnents upgrades have been carried out all in readiness...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy