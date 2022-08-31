Khamzat Chimaev is not worried about his legacy after the Nate Diaz fight, he wants the money. Khamazt Chimaev’s rise to stardom in the UFC has been quick and furious. He burst onto the scene in 2020 and won two fights in ten days’ time on Fight Island. Immediately people wanted to know who this guy was and where he had come from. Now Chimaev is 5-0 in the UFC and has his next bout just one week away. Chimaev will be taking on Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279 on Sept. 10. This will be the biggest fight of Chimaev’s career so far and could lead to a title shot.

UFC ・ 21 HOURS AGO