Litecoin price prediction: LTC could crash to $40 in September
Litecoin price was in a tight range on Thursday as investors started to reposition their assets for September. The LTC coin rose slightly to a high of $55.80, which was slightly above this week’s low of $52.36. Its market cap stands at over $3.2 billion. Hawkish Federal Reserve. Litecoin...
The American City Where Home Prices Are Rising Fastest
The U.S. real estate market has been unusually strong for two years. Prices have risen by 20% most months during this period, year over year, according to the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller housing price index. The pace of home price growth has varied considerably from metro to metro. People migrated from extremely expensive markets on […]
Chiliz is up by 3.5% on Thursday: Here is why
Chiliz is one of the best-performing cryptos amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies in the market today. CHZ, the native token of the Chiliz network, is one of the top performers amongst the leading 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap. CHZ has added more than 3.5% to its value over the last 24 hours.
Ethereum gathers steam for Merge, ENS domains rise and stakers patiently wait
As we get closer and closer to one of the biggest events in the brief history of cryptocurrency – the Ethereum Merge – there are a number of metrics which are suggesting activity is picking up across the space. Ethereum Name Service. The first is the Ethereum Name...
Mining revenue suggests Bitcoin is ready to move, but ONLY if macro environment co-operates
I jumped on-chain and noticed a key indicator – miner revenue – suggests that Bitcoin may be prepping for an upward move. But in isolation, this means nothing. Sample size for Bitcoin is too small, with the current environment the only macro bear market it has seen since launch in 2009.
Stably to issue stablecoin on XRP Ledger
Web3 payment service provider Stably, who is based in Seattle, announced plans to start issuing its Stably USD (USDS) stablecoin on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), Coin Journal learned from a press release. XRP Ledger, a decade-old blockchain, is most suitable for enabling liquidity and settlement of tokenized assets at scale.
Infinity Exchange announces the launch of its testnet
Infinity Exchange has announced the launch of its testnet in a bid to attract more institutional funds in the decentralised finance (DeFi) market. Infinity Exchange, a decentralised finance protocol that provides unprecedented capital efficiency for traders, yield farmers, and real-money investors, has announced the official launch of its testnet. According...
Prospect of Ethereum Merge happening earlier going by the ETH hashrate
Ethereum blockchain has been working hard to migrate from the current proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The process of moving from PoW to PoS is expected to culminate with the much-anticipated Merge upgrade. In 2020 several testnents upgrades have been carried out all in readiness...
