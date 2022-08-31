Read full article on original website
Mesquite Local News
College of Southern Nevada Mesquite Center offering Child Care Provider Training Sessions
College of Southern Nevada Mesquite Center offering Child Care Provider Training Sessions. The College of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas Urban League – Early Childhood Connection, and the Southern Chapter of NevAEYC are teaming up to offer NO COST, in-person, NV Registry Approved, Child Care training classes for ALL childcare providers and those interested in becoming a childcare provider.
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Tunes Up 2022 Super Run Car Show For September 16th-18th Weekend
Over 700 vehicles on display in the picturesque Virgin River Valley,. Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel is busy preparing for this year’s popular Super Run Car Show. In partnership with the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association, the Super Run Car Show runs from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, and provides three days of nonstop excitement for car enthusiasts of all ages.
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Police Department Log Aug 31, 2022
09/02/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 08/31/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220831035 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 19:03 Time Arrived : 19:07 Time Completed : 19:19 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 19:03 Time Arrived : 19:07 Time Completed : 19:12 Synopsis: 220831036 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # 512 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:21 Time Completed : 20:26 Synopsis: 220831037 Welfare Check Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & GARNET Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:28 Time Completed : 20:30 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:28 Time Dispatched: 20:28 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:30 Synopsis: 220831038 Person On Foot Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & GARNET Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:30 Time Completed : 20:35 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: 20:30 Time Arrived : 20:31 Time Completed : 20:34 Synopsis: 220831039 Person On Foot Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:44 Time Dispatched: 20:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:47 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:44 Time Completed : 20:51 Synopsis: 220831040 Follow Up Investigation Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:29 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 22:26 Synopsis: 220831041 Missing Person Incident Address : Reber Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 21:42 Time Arrived : 21:42 Time Completed : 22:26 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 21:43 Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 22:26 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 21:42 Time Arrived : 21:53 Time Completed : 01:11 Synopsis: An officer responded to a report of a missing elderly male. A report was taken. 220831042 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Sagebrush St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:24 Time Dispatched: 22:26 Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:40 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:24 Time Dispatched: 22:26 Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:41 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:24 Time Dispatched: 22:26 Time Arrived : 22:28 Time Completed : 22:44 Synopsis: 220831043 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched: 22:54 Time Arrived : 22:55 Time Completed : 23:20 Synopsis: 220831044 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:54 Time Arrived : 23:58 Time Completed : 00:49 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:16 Time Arrived : 23:21 Time Completed : 01:09 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:20 Time Arrived : 23:23 Time Completed : 00:04 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:15 Time Arrived : 23:22 Time Completed : 00:01 Synopsis: An officer responded to a traffic accident and a report was taken. 220901001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 01:08 Time Dispatched: 01:35 Time Arrived : 01:11 Time Completed : 04:00 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:08 Time Dispatched: 01:12 Time Arrived : 01:20 Time Completed : 03:04 Synopsis: A detective conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was given a verbal warning on her traffic violation. 22ACO2853 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:35 Time Completed : 07:03 Synopsis: 22ACO2854 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:45 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO2855 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:49 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22MCC2851 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:17 Time Completed : 20:17 Synopsis: 22MCC2852 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E MESQUITE BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 21:09 Time Dispatched: 21:11 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:11 Synopsis: 22MCC2853 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hardy Way # 10 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 01:01 Time Dispatched: 01:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:04 Synopsis: 22MCC2854 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 04:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:21 Time Completed : 04:21 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 08/31/22` and `06:00:00 09/01/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
Mesquite Local News
Maya Solis-Stokes Admitted to Utah State University as First-Year College Student
Maya Solis-Stokes Admitted to Utah State University as First-Year College Student. Maya Solis-Stokes, from Mesquite, is one of more than 4,500 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the Fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student. Solis-Stokes will attend USU at the USU Main campus.
