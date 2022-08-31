09/02/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 08/31/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220831035 Nuisance or Minor Disturbance Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 19:03 Time Arrived : 19:07 Time Completed : 19:19 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:55 Time Dispatched: 19:03 Time Arrived : 19:07 Time Completed : 19:12 Synopsis: 220831036 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd # 512 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:21 Time Completed : 20:26 Synopsis: 220831037 Welfare Check Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & GARNET Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:28 Time Completed : 20:30 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:28 Time Dispatched: 20:28 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:30 Synopsis: 220831038 Person On Foot Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & GARNET Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:30 Time Completed : 20:35 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:30 Time Dispatched: 20:30 Time Arrived : 20:31 Time Completed : 20:34 Synopsis: 220831039 Person On Foot Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:44 Time Dispatched: 20:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:47 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:44 Time Completed : 20:51 Synopsis: 220831040 Follow Up Investigation Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: 21:29 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 22:26 Synopsis: 220831041 Missing Person Incident Address : Reber Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 21:42 Time Arrived : 21:42 Time Completed : 22:26 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 21:43 Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 22:26 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 21:42 Time Arrived : 21:53 Time Completed : 01:11 Synopsis: An officer responded to a report of a missing elderly male. A report was taken. 220831042 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Sagebrush St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:24 Time Dispatched: 22:26 Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:40 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:24 Time Dispatched: 22:26 Time Arrived : 22:30 Time Completed : 22:41 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:24 Time Dispatched: 22:26 Time Arrived : 22:28 Time Completed : 22:44 Synopsis: 220831043 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched: 22:54 Time Arrived : 22:55 Time Completed : 23:20 Synopsis: 220831044 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Longman, J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:54 Time Arrived : 23:58 Time Completed : 00:49 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:16 Time Arrived : 23:21 Time Completed : 01:09 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:20 Time Arrived : 23:23 Time Completed : 00:04 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:11 Time Dispatched: 23:15 Time Arrived : 23:22 Time Completed : 00:01 Synopsis: An officer responded to a traffic accident and a report was taken. 220901001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 01:08 Time Dispatched: 01:35 Time Arrived : 01:11 Time Completed : 04:00 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:08 Time Dispatched: 01:12 Time Arrived : 01:20 Time Completed : 03:04 Synopsis: A detective conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was given a verbal warning on her traffic violation. 22ACO2853 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:35 Time Completed : 07:03 Synopsis: 22ACO2854 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:45 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 22ACO2855 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:49 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 22MCC2851 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 20:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:17 Time Completed : 20:17 Synopsis: 22MCC2852 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E MESQUITE BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 21:09 Time Dispatched: 21:11 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:11 Synopsis: 22MCC2853 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hardy Way # 10 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 01:01 Time Dispatched: 01:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:04 Synopsis: 22MCC2854 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 04:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:21 Time Completed : 04:21 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 08/31/22` and `06:00:00 09/01/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

