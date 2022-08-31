ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LFST DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, IPO-Related Securities Class Action Filed

Benzinga

7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Molecular Partners AG with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Molecular Partners AG ("Molecular Partners" or "the Company") MOLN for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's American...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Audited Financial Statements: MCTO 2nd Bi-Weekly Status Report

Montréal – TheNewswire - August 31, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is issuing its second bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. St-Georges is providing an update to its previously disclosed management cease trade order...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 September 2022 at 8:00 am. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares FI owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 1 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Benzinga

Early Warning News Release Issued Pursuant to Ni 62-103 Acquisition of Common Shares of Origen Resources Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - August 30, 2022 – This news release is being disseminated by Crest Resources Inc. CRES (the "Acquiror") pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the acquisition of certain common shares (the "Common Shares") of Origen Resources Inc. (the "Issuer"), a British Columbia corporation whose common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ORGN".
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Y5 Crypto Launches Buyback and Burn Program

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2022) - Y5 Crypto launched their Wealth Token in early 2022, with tokenomics inscribed into its underlying smart contract. The tokenomics have been structured with the primary intention of providing value to token holders in a variety of ways, in particular the BUSD reflections (13% of buy and sell transactions) and the Buyback & Burn funds (4% of buy and sell transactions). Firstly, the BUSD reflections are distributed by the smart contract automatically; a process that does not require human input. Whereas the use of the Buyback & Burn wallet is to be strategically implemented by the Core Team, which allows for timing to be optimized in harmony with the rollout of the ecosystem, general economic conditions and the wider cryptocurrency markets.
MARKETS
Benzinga

IVERIC bio Stock Soars After Encouraging Geographic Atrophy Trial Data

IVERIC bio Inc ISEE announced positive data from the second Phase 3 trial of Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) for geographic atrophy (GA). GATHER2 met its prespecified primary endpoint of mean growth rate (slope) in GA area at 12 months with statistical significance and a favorable safety profile. Zimura showed a 14.3%...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Ipo#Investors#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#National Trial Attorneys#Newsfile Corp
Benzinga

Allena Pharmaceuticals Shares Fall After Filing For Bankruptcy

In its SEC filing, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNA filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and terminated the employment of substantially all of its employees. In January, the company announced exploring strategic and financing alternatives. The company terminated substantially all of its employees, including Louis Brenner, President and Chief Executive Officer...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

SQFT: Continuing to Advance Model Home Strategy & Extend Debt Maturities

Presidio Property Trust SQFT continued to refresh its real estate portfolio in 1H22. SQFT divested 18 model homes for an aggregate gain of about $3.0M. The company reinvested in the model home category, acquiring 8 model homes during the period. The company also sold World Plaza for roughly $10.0 million, incurring a roughly $0.3M loss.
RETAIL
Benzinga

PureTech Presents Data for LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) Supporting Design of Dose-Ranging Trial in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) at European Respiratory Society International Congress 2022

LYT-100 was well-tolerated compared to pirfenidone in a healthy older adult crossover trial, informing dose selection for recently initiated trial in IPF. PureTech Health plc PRTCPRTC)) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to changing the treatment paradigm for devastating diseases, today announced a poster presentation describing the rationale and design for the Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 in patients with IPF at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress. The poster also reviews the results from a Phase 1 crossover trial of LYT-100 in healthy older adults, which supports the dose selection for the Phase 2 trial. LYT-100 is a therapeutic candidate in PureTech's Wholly Owned Pipeline and is being advanced for the treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis, including IPF.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

