LFST DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, IPO-Related Securities Class Action Filed

7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Molecular Partners AG with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Molecular Partners AG ("Molecular Partners" or "the Company") MOLN for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's American...
SGFY Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Signify Health, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Signify Health, Inc. SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash is fair to Signify Health shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Signify Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
Audited Financial Statements: MCTO 2nd Bi-Weekly Status Report
Montréal – TheNewswire - August 31, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is issuing its second bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. St-Georges is providing an update to its previously disclosed management cease trade order...
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 September 2022 at 8:00 am. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares FI owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 1 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
Early Warning News Release Issued Pursuant to Ni 62-103 Acquisition of Common Shares of Origen Resources Inc.
Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - August 30, 2022 – This news release is being disseminated by Crest Resources Inc. CRES (the "Acquiror") pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the acquisition of certain common shares (the "Common Shares") of Origen Resources Inc. (the "Issuer"), a British Columbia corporation whose common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ORGN".
Trump's SPAC Partner For Truth Social Deal Faces Setback As Shareholders Reject Time Extension: Report
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC could face the risk of being liquidated, as the special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) which was to merge with Trump Media & Technology — the company behind Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform — failed to get shareholder support for a year’s extension to complete the deal, Reuters reported.
Y5 Crypto Launches Buyback and Burn Program
London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2022) - Y5 Crypto launched their Wealth Token in early 2022, with tokenomics inscribed into its underlying smart contract. The tokenomics have been structured with the primary intention of providing value to token holders in a variety of ways, in particular the BUSD reflections (13% of buy and sell transactions) and the Buyback & Burn funds (4% of buy and sell transactions). Firstly, the BUSD reflections are distributed by the smart contract automatically; a process that does not require human input. Whereas the use of the Buyback & Burn wallet is to be strategically implemented by the Core Team, which allows for timing to be optimized in harmony with the rollout of the ecosystem, general economic conditions and the wider cryptocurrency markets.
IVERIC bio Stock Soars After Encouraging Geographic Atrophy Trial Data
IVERIC bio Inc ISEE announced positive data from the second Phase 3 trial of Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) for geographic atrophy (GA). GATHER2 met its prespecified primary endpoint of mean growth rate (slope) in GA area at 12 months with statistical significance and a favorable safety profile. Zimura showed a 14.3%...
Allena Pharmaceuticals Shares Fall After Filing For Bankruptcy
In its SEC filing, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNA filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and terminated the employment of substantially all of its employees. In January, the company announced exploring strategic and financing alternatives. The company terminated substantially all of its employees, including Louis Brenner, President and Chief Executive Officer...
SQFT: Continuing to Advance Model Home Strategy & Extend Debt Maturities
Presidio Property Trust SQFT continued to refresh its real estate portfolio in 1H22. SQFT divested 18 model homes for an aggregate gain of about $3.0M. The company reinvested in the model home category, acquiring 8 model homes during the period. The company also sold World Plaza for roughly $10.0 million, incurring a roughly $0.3M loss.
PureTech Presents Data for LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) Supporting Design of Dose-Ranging Trial in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) at European Respiratory Society International Congress 2022
LYT-100 was well-tolerated compared to pirfenidone in a healthy older adult crossover trial, informing dose selection for recently initiated trial in IPF. PureTech Health plc PRTCPRTC)) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to changing the treatment paradigm for devastating diseases, today announced a poster presentation describing the rationale and design for the Phase 2 trial of LYT-100 in patients with IPF at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress. The poster also reviews the results from a Phase 1 crossover trial of LYT-100 in healthy older adults, which supports the dose selection for the Phase 2 trial. LYT-100 is a therapeutic candidate in PureTech's Wholly Owned Pipeline and is being advanced for the treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis, including IPF.
