Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
Watch a Midwest Thunderstorm Light up the Sky with Wild Lightning
Never underestimate a Midwestern thunderstorm when it comes to lighting up the sky with large bolts of electricity. That's exactly what happened recently as an impressive lightning display was captured in slow motion thanks to a fancy phone camera. It's important to note that I'm not trying to sell iPhones....
A Bridge is the Most Spectacular Natural Wonder in Illinois
A website claims they found the most spectacular natural wonder in each state, and what they found in Illinois truly is a thing of beauty. It is called the Pomona Natural Bridge and it is now on my bucket list of things to do here in the Land of Lincoln.
Herald & Review
Friday, September 2 weather update for central Illinois
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will stick around throughout Labor Day weekend. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Three Reasons You Should Definitely Get Gas This Weekend in Illinois
Heads up, you just might want to fill your tank today, tomorrow or this weekend if you're out and about in Illinois. Gas prices have been the talk of the town for this entire summer and let's face it, the entire year, but if you haven't noticed, for the last few weeks, gas prices have actually been trending down.
5 of The Best and Biggest Corn Mazes in Illinois and the World
Illinois corn maze fans, we are so blessed to have some of the most incredible corn mazes. Enough styles and locations to please every kind of taste. On more than one occasion, I've heard people make this statement about Illinois, in a rather derogatory tone. "Illinois is nothing but cornfields."
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
One of Illinois’ Best Hidden Gem Attractions is in Rockford
Talk about flying under the radar, this park sounds incredibly awesome and it's something the fam should probably check out. It's called West Rock Wake Park and in case you're confused as to what it is exactly, let GoRockford.com explain:. By removing the need for a boat, everyone can enjoy...
Rockford’s Midwest Rustic closes for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday. The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents. The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not […]
Rockford Attraction Is One Of The Best Places To Visit For Fall in Illinois
With all the rainy days we've been having, I've started looking into all the fall festivities approaching since the warm weather doesn't seem to want to stay around much longer. After looking for corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and delicious cider donuts near me, I stumbled upon this list that had...
Coyote Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort For Illinois Girl
For a little girl in Illinois, a coyote got a little bit too close for comfort. I've seen a lot of different types of animals wandering the streets of Rockford including a fox, turkeys, deer, rabbits, squirrels, skunks, opossums, cats, dogs, mice, birds, coyotes, and I'm sure a few more that I can't remember off the top of my head.
10 years later: What happened to Rockford’s On the Waterfront festival?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been 10 Years since what was once the largest music festival in Illinois took over downtown Rockford on Labor Day weekend. What began in 1984 as a small street party and then grew to span 30 city blocks, On the Waterfront ended its 29-year run in 2012. Mike Dunn, then chairman […]
20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home
Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
Is Rockford’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ also the Top Spot for Labor Day Brunch?
Forgive all the hyperbole, it's not me, it's Yelp and the people who review stuff on their site. So while I was thinking about what to do this weekend, my feeble-minded brain started thinking about food. Like, where I should eat this weekend? Then I consulted Yelp to find the...
Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’
You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
Hilarious Tripadvisor Review of Wisconsin Hotel, ‘Drug Dealer Paradise’
Looking for a little getaway in Madison, Wi? There's one location where taking the kids and grandma, might not be a great idea. I stumbled across this hotel review on Tripadvisor and it was too good not to share. Apparently Aundrea R. stayed at this location and the atmosphere, the people and the goings on...not so nice.
