Illinois State

Illinois State
Wisconsin State
Rockford, IL
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
SOMONAUK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford's Midwest Rustic closes for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday. The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents. The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Coyote Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort For Illinois Girl

For a little girl in Illinois, a coyote got a little bit too close for comfort. I've seen a lot of different types of animals wandering the streets of Rockford including a fox, turkeys, deer, rabbits, squirrels, skunks, opossums, cats, dogs, mice, birds, coyotes, and I'm sure a few more that I can't remember off the top of my head.
ROCKFORD, IL
20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home

Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
SANDWICH, IL
Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying 'You're Drunk'

You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rockford, IL
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

