Kingston, WA

Puget Sound Bird Fest coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11

Attention bird watchers: A reminder that the 2022 Puget Sound Bird Fest is coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11. This beloved fall tradition will return in person for nature lovers throughout the Pacific Northwest with two days of speakers, guided walks, field trips, boat tours, exhibits, and educational activities for children and adults.
EDMONDS, WA
Restaurant News: Ready to serve up restaurant ideas, recipes and more

I have been writing the Healthy Eating column for the My Neighborhood News Network since 2018. While Restaurant News writer Kathy Passage is taking a break from covering the food scene in our area, I will be filling in for her.I will continue to bring you the Healthy Eating column as well, but I look forward to exploring the diverse cuisines that we can find in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.
EDMONDS, WA
Mountlake Terrace City Council to meet Sept. 6

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. Among the items on the agenda are a review of the city’s six-year financial forecast, a review of city financial policies and a proclamation for Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct.15). The hybrid meeting will be at Mountlake Terrace City...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Sponsor spotlight: Celebrating 25 years of love

Back in December of 2021, one of our local Edmonds event planners, Krista Larrison, took a leap of faith and opened a new dress shop in Perrinville (76th Avenue West and Olympic View Drive in Edmonds). Before opening, she decided on only carrying one bridal designer because she believes in...
EDMONDS, WA
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Aug. 25-31, 2022

18400 block Highway 99: A woman driver was booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of DUI after she was pulled over by a Mountlake Terrace police officer conducting a DUI emphasis patrol for the Target Zero Teams program. The driver was stopped about 10:15 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood after a check of her license plate revealed she was driving with a suspended license. Based on the results of field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, she was arrested and taken to jail.

