18400 block Highway 99: A woman driver was booked into Snohomish County Jail on charges of DUI after she was pulled over by a Mountlake Terrace police officer conducting a DUI emphasis patrol for the Target Zero Teams program. The driver was stopped about 10:15 p.m. in the Safeway parking lot on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood after a check of her license plate revealed she was driving with a suspended license. Based on the results of field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, she was arrested and taken to jail.

2 DAYS AGO