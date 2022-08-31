ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 4

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. HENRY SIMON HAYMAN, 20, Great Bend, Battery; Physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner; $750. DENNIS LEROY MAURICE ALCOX, 36, Topeka, Distribute opiate/opium/narcotic/stimulant/heroin;...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Injuries reported in Topeka car crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash has been reported in the capital city on Labor Day. Two vehicles were involved in a car crash that was first reported at 6:25 p.m., according to the Topeka Police Department’s watch commander. Emergency crews are working the scene at the intersection of southwest 17th Street and southwest Fillmore […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Topeka human trafficking operation ends in neighborhood destruction, arrest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on multiple charges during a human trafficking operation. According to the SNSO, on Sept. 2 deputies conducted a human trafficking operation in Topeka. The goal was to identify and arrest people seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Shawnee […]
KVOE

Woman facing two separate drug-related cases in Lyon County District Court

A woman facing criminal charges of suspected drug possession now has a separate case of alleged drug distribution. Nikki Rae Garrison, 30, has been charged with single counts of methamphetamine distribution, possession of paraphernalia and use of paraphernalia. Court documents allege Garrison had over 3.5 grams of meth in her possession on or around Aug. 5.
LYON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Mhk#Violent Crime#The Riley County Jail
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 3

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barnes, Corry Anthony; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal trespass; Property as posted...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Third suspect arrested in connection with July 28 robbery

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a July 28 robbery in Manhattan. Riley County Police Department identified 19-year old Evan Megaw as the third suspect in an armed robbery following further investigation. Previously RCPD had arrested Terriundis Toliver, 15, and Malachi Fielder, 18, both of Manhattan for...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Man sentenced in a deadly Topeka car crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced to 38 months after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, improper driving and operating a vehicle without a license. Cesar R. Carreto-Orozco, of Topeka, was arrested after a deadly crash Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. He hit a business sign at […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka shooting victim identified by police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The person killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka has been identified. According to the Topeka Police Department, KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka, was the victim of a shooting that happened at 7:03 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln. The investigation into the death of Ivy […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Hung jury in Chandler trial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial of Dana Chandler came to a close Thursday after a week of deliberation with no verdict. It is not clear what a hung jury will mean for Chandler.   Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy