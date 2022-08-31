Read full article on original website
1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
Riley County Arrest Report September 4
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. HENRY SIMON HAYMAN, 20, Great Bend, Battery; Physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner; $750. DENNIS LEROY MAURICE ALCOX, 36, Topeka, Distribute opiate/opium/narcotic/stimulant/heroin;...
3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
Injuries reported in Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash has been reported in the capital city on Labor Day. Two vehicles were involved in a car crash that was first reported at 6:25 p.m., according to the Topeka Police Department’s watch commander. Emergency crews are working the scene at the intersection of southwest 17th Street and southwest Fillmore […]
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
KC-area man guilty of smuggling fentanyl, heroin into jail
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher Harris, 39, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Drugs 2nd Degree. A Jackson County...
Topeka human trafficking operation ends in neighborhood destruction, arrest
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on multiple charges during a human trafficking operation. According to the SNSO, on Sept. 2 deputies conducted a human trafficking operation in Topeka. The goal was to identify and arrest people seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Shawnee […]
KVOE
Woman facing two separate drug-related cases in Lyon County District Court
A woman facing criminal charges of suspected drug possession now has a separate case of alleged drug distribution. Nikki Rae Garrison, 30, has been charged with single counts of methamphetamine distribution, possession of paraphernalia and use of paraphernalia. Court documents allege Garrison had over 3.5 grams of meth in her possession on or around Aug. 5.
Convicted murderer sentenced to life without parole for 2019 Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced for his part in a 2019 Topeka killing. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney, Larry Dayvonte Huggins III was sentenced to life without parole along with 103 months to be served consecutively for the murder of Owen Hughes. Huggins was found guilty by a Shawnee County […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barnes, Corry Anthony; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal trespass; Property as posted...
Third suspect arrested in connection with July 28 robbery
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a July 28 robbery in Manhattan. Riley County Police Department identified 19-year old Evan Megaw as the third suspect in an armed robbery following further investigation. Previously RCPD had arrested Terriundis Toliver, 15, and Malachi Fielder, 18, both of Manhattan for...
Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
Man sentenced in a deadly Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced to 38 months after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, improper driving and operating a vehicle without a license. Cesar R. Carreto-Orozco, of Topeka, was arrested after a deadly crash Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. He hit a business sign at […]
Manhattan man dies after pickup strikes power pole, overturns
RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man died in an accident just after 7p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford F250 driven by Sean M. Warner, 36, Manhattan, was eastbound in the 1200 Block of Deep Creek Road four miles Southeast of Manhattan. The driver failed...
Salina man killed in motorcycle crash with Wichita woman in McPherson County
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says at around 2:28 p.m., 53-year-old Bryan Hernández was driving a Harley Davidson west on Kansas Highway 4, near the intersection of 15th Ave. At the same time, a 19-year-old […]
Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The […]
Manhattan High activity bus crashes into construction barricade
Manhattan High School principal, Michael Dorst, sent an email to parents on Saturday morning, notifying them of an incident with one of the USD 383 Activity Buses on the drive back from Derby following Friday night's football game. According to the email, one of the activity busses struck a highway...
Topeka shooting victim identified by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The person killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka has been identified. According to the Topeka Police Department, KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka, was the victim of a shooting that happened at 7:03 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln. The investigation into the death of Ivy […]
Hung jury in Chandler trial
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial of Dana Chandler came to a close Thursday after a week of deliberation with no verdict. It is not clear what a hung jury will mean for Chandler. Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was […]
Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
